Supply Chain Market Pulse: Rates Stabilize, But Labor Disruptions Keep Supply Chains On Edge

In September, ocean shipping prices continued to normalize across Asia – US and Asia – EMEA lanes, despite the three-day strike by the ILA on the East and Gulf coasts. This was largely due to importers heavily front-loading volume in anticipation of the strike. Air rates have remained relatively stable, with only a moderate rise. Meanwhile, domestic USA freight demand remained sluggish but has seen a small uptick in rates.

Additional highlights from this month's update:

USA Over-the-road carriers are facing pricing pressure but may be near the supply and demand equilibrium, with potential future rate increases

Parcel carriers have recently announced rate increases in fuel surcharge and mailing services amidst a soft demand environment

Warehousing rates and vacancy rates have stabilized amidst reduced demand and ongoing recessionary concerns

The USA East/Gulf coast port strike was short lived but its impact on supply chains is yet to be fully seen with the impact of automation remaining a point of contention

Concerns remain for a possible resumption of the ILA port strike in January 2025, just ahead of the Chinese New Year

