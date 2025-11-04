November 1 Tariff Increase For Heavy- And Medium-Duty Trucks And Buses

Motor carriers buying imported transportation equipment will face higher tariffs effective November 1, 2025. The change will impact heavy- and medium-duty truck tractor power units as well as passenger buses.

Transportation equipment imports will see an additional 25% tariff on medium- and heavy-duty trucks starting November 1.

Imported buses will see an additional 10% tariff starting November 1.

The White House issued a Proclamation on October 17, 2025, formally announcing a 25% tariff on medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and medium- and heavy-duty vehicle parts, and a 10% tariff on buses, to be in effect beginning November 1, 2025 (90 FR 4851). This is a revised effective date one month later than an earlier announcement declaring October 1. It comes as a result of a Section 232 investigation launched on April 22 and a public comment period that ended on May 16.

Vehicles that fall within scope for the increased tariff are certain Class 3 through Class 8 units as identified by HTS codes included in the Proclamation. Vehicles qualifying for preferential treatment under the USMCA shall have the tariff rate applied only to the non-U.S. content after application to CBP. Mexico and Canada are the largest exporters of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and parts to the U.S. Buses and other vehicles classified under heading 8702 will be subject to the 10% tariff rate irrespective of USMCA qualification.

Medium- and heavy-duty vehicle parts qualifying for USMCA treatment will not be subject to the tariff rate until a system is established by CBP to apply the tariff rate to only the non-U.S. portion of the import. Parts are eligible for an offset if they constitute at least 15% of the total value of a vehicle which is assembled in the U.S. The offset amount is 3.75% of the aggregate value of all vehicles assembled in the U.S. between 2025 and 2030.

The equipment within the scope of this tariff action shall not be subject to other tariff actions applied to steel, aluminum, copper, automobiles, and automobile parts or to reciprocal tariffs applied to products of Canada, Mexico, Brazil, or India. A fact sheet associated with this tariff action has been released by the White House.

