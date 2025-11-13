At The Wheel: Fall Edition

- within Transport, Technology, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
As the automotive industry heads into the final stretch of 2025, At the Wheel: An Automotive Roundup brings you the latest from Dykema's Automotive, Mobility & Transportation group. In this Fall Edition, we catch up on trending topics, industry insights, and key takeaways from recent events, while giving a glimpse of what's ahead.
- Now Available: 2025 Annual M&A Outlook Survey
– Automotive and Industrial &
Manufacturing
Dykema's latest Annual M&A Outlook Survey is out, revealing where optimism is building across key sectors and highlighting the strategic considerations shaping M&A in 2025. From shifting market dynamics to emerging technology trends, the report offers a window into how dealmakers are navigating an evolving landscape.
Explore the full 2025 Annual M&A Outlook Survey along with sector insights for Automotive and Industrial & Manufacturing.
- Trending Up and Down: Recent Automotive
Insights
The automotive landscape is moving fast, from connected car privacy and advanced mobility to strategic M&A and AI developments. Our recent posts spotlight the trends gaining momentum and the challenges companies face as they respond to new technology, regulation, and market pressures.
Get the latest insights on Data Privacy & Security, M&A, Advanced Mobility, and AI to see how automakers are responding to evolving risks, opportunities, and technology trends.
- H1-B Updates: Employers and Workers
H-1B employers and employees are contending with a changing legal landscape. Our recent legal alerts and thought leadership interviews provide key updates and practical guidance for companies and talent navigating visa requirements and workforce planning.
Check out this October interview with Jim Aldrich and James Prappas, "Are H1-Bs a Viable Option for the Automotive Industry," and our September alert, " Trump Administration and H-1BS — $100,000 Fee and Investigations of Labor Condition Applications," for deeper insights.
- Dykema Drives Auto Webinar: AI and Mobility: Steering the Legal Road
Ahead (October 8, 2025)
Speaker Mike Word discussed how AI is transforming the automotive industry, touching on key AI concepts, current and emerging applications, and the evolving global regulatory landscape, among other things.
Interested in learning more about AI and mobility? Contact Mike Word to discuss the topic further or to schedule a presentation for your organization.
- MEMA Morning Grind | Side by Side: Navigating
Antitrust Risks for Supplier Teams
On October 7, Howard Iwrey and Mark Chutkow led a MEMA Morning Grind session on recognizing and mitigating antitrust risks for supplier teams. To learn more or stay ahead of the curve, contact Howard or Mark.
Upcoming
- Dykema's Jay Logel will be a featured panelist on "Communicating Safety to Key Stakeholders" at SAE's Automated Transportation Symposium on November 5. The session covers how ADS developers can communicate safety strategies effectively to regulators, partners, and the public. Attending SAE? Don't miss Jay's insights on balancing transparency, technical detail, and stakeholder trust.
- Dykema Drives Auto Webinar, Session #6 – Connected Vehicles: Cybersecurity, Privacy, and
Compliance in Motion on November 6, 2025.
Register here.
Connected vehicles bring both innovation and legal complexity. Join Dante Stella and Michelle Mayfield as they discuss cybersecurity risks, regulatory scrutiny, and the rise of privacy-driven litigation, highlighting practical steps automakers can take to mitigate liability and ensure compliance. Stay ahead of evolving laws while protecting data, systems, and consumer trust.
