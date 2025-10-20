Texas AG App-Lifies Investigation Into Discord's Child Safety Practices

- exas AG Ken Paxton expanded his investigation of online chat platform Discord over allegations that the company, through operation of its app, is endangering child safety and privacy in violation of the state's Securing Children Online Through Parental Empowerment (SCOPE) Act.
- The AG's office has expended its investigation to ask Discord for information about the company's policies and practices regarding extremist content, sexual exploitation and grooming of minors, radicalization or extremist violence, and the platform's addictive design and use.
- We have previously reported on AGs' increased scrutiny of large technology and social media companies with respect to their child safety practices, including New Jersey AG Matthew Platkin's lawsuit against Discord.
