CIPA WEBINAR TODAY!: SB690 Passes Senate– CIPA Pen Register Cases Are Dead– But Here’s What Else You Need To Know Right Now!

California's legislature has passed Senate Bill 690, a groundbreaking law that retroactively eliminates pen register CIPA cases related to website usage, fundamentally reshaping the landscape of privacy...

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Huge news broke over the weekend in the CIPAWorld.

As Queenie discussed on Sunday the California legislature has passed a critical new law that reigns in (destroys) pen register CIPA cases related to website usage– even on a RETROACTIVE BASIS!

This is huge as the pen register theory was a massively annoying (terrible) one leveraged by Vivek Shah and others to harass and extort small businesses across the nation.

This new law will put an end to these suits– but as Queenie explained it is far from the end of CIPA suits. Web session recording, AI training, and chatbot suits will become even more powerful now!

If you’re not yet following CIPAWorld.com– the sister site to TCPAWorld– you need to be.

But you also need to attend our FREE webinar/breakdown on SB690 that TODAY AUGUST 31, 2026 AT 3:30 PACIFIC!

The webinar will be available live on our YouTube channel (@DeserveToWin)!

https://www.youtube.com/@deservetowin/streams

Be there or be square!

And in the meantime be sure to check out our latest Deserve to Win podcast episodes also on the DeserveToWin YouTube!

Chat soon.

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