Green Mountain State Joins In State Privacy Effective 2028

Vermont has passed Senate Bill 71, a comprehensive privacy law that will regulate how covered entities collect, use, disclose, sell, and protect personal data.

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Vermont has passed Senate Bill 71, a comprehensive privacy law that will regulate how covered entities collect, use, disclose, sell, and protect personal data.

The law is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2028.

To whom does the law apply?

The law applies to people who conduct business in Vermont or produce products or services targeted at Vermont residents and meet one of several thresholds during the preceding calendar year. A business may be covered if:

It controls or processes the personal data of at least 35,000 consumers (not counting personal data controlled or processed solely to complete a payment transaction);

Controls or processes the sensitive data of at least 3,000 consumers (not counting personal data controlled or processed solely to complete a payment transaction); or

Offers for sale the personal data of at least 3,000 consumers.

The Act also contains specific provisions for consumer health data, which seem to be in line with efforts in other states to fill perceived gaps in the protection of health data left by HIPAA. Those provisions apply more broadly to people conducting business in Vermont or producing products or services targeted at Vermont residents.

The law includes numerous exemptions, including for certain government entities, certain HIPAA-regulated entities and data, financial institutions and data subject to the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act activities, and other regulated or limited categories.

Who is protected by the law?

The Act protects “consumers,” defined generally as Vermont residents.

However, the definition excludes individuals acting in a commercial or employment context, including employees, owners, directors, officers, contractors, or representatives of an organization when their communications or transactions occur solely within that role.

The law also includes heightened protections for children and minors, such as restricting targeted advertising and the sale of personal data.

What data is protected by the law?

The Act protects “personal data,” defined broadly to include information that is linked or reasonably linkable to an identified or identifiable individual or to a device associated with such an individual. This includes derived data and unique identifiers but excludes deidentified data and publicly available information.

The law provides heightened protections for “sensitive data.” Sensitive data includes data revealing racial or ethnic origin, religious beliefs, sex life, sexual orientation, nonbinary or transgender status, citizenship or immigration status, health conditions, disability, or treatment. It also includes consumer health data, genetic or biometric data, children’s data, precise geolocation data, neural data, certain financial account credentials, and government-issued identification numbers.

What are the rights of consumers?

Under the law, consumers may require a controller to do the following:

Confirm whether the controller is processing the consumer’s personal data and accessing that data.

Correct inaccuracies.

Delete personal data.

Provide a portable and, where technically feasible, readily usable copy of personal data previously provided by the consumer;

Allow the consumer to opt out of processing for targeted advertising, sale of personal data, and profiling in furtherance of solely automated significant decisions; and

Provide a list of third parties to whom the controller has sold personal information.

What obligations do controllers have?

Controllers have several duties, including:

Controllers must limit the collection of personal data to what is reasonably necessary and proportionate to disclosed purposes. Remember, data minimization.

They may not process personal data for a materially new purpose (other than what is reasonably necessary and proportionate in relation to the purposes for which the data are processed, as disclosed to the consumer) unless they obtain consent.

They also must maintain reasonable administrative, technical, and physical safeguards appropriate to the volume and nature of the personal data. For sensitive data, controllers generally must obtain consent before processing or selling the data.

They must provide an effective mechanism for consumers to revoke consent and stop processing within 15 days after receiving the revocation request.

Controllers also must avoid unlawful discrimination and refrain from discriminating against consumers for exercising privacy rights.

Controllers must maintain certain contractual terms with processors.

Controllers must provide clear, accessible (e.g., website homepage, app settings menu, etc.) privacy notices. Those notices must disclose, among other things, categories of data processed, processing purposes, consumer rights, categories of personal data sold to third parties, and the categories of those third parties, “clear and conspicuous” disclosures concerning targeted advertising, contact information, whether personal data is used to train large language models, and the date of the latest update.

Controllers must also provide secure methods for consumers to exercise their rights, honor qualifying opt-out preference signals, and conduct data protection assessments for certain high-risk processing activities, including targeted advertising, sales of personal data, sensitive data processing, and certain profiling.

How is the law enforced?

The Vermont Attorney General enforces the Act. The law does not create a private right of action, meaning consumers generally may not sue directly for violations under the Act.

The Attorney General must provide guidance to controllers and processors and submit annual reports to the General Assembly regarding enforcement activity. During the period from January 1, 2028, through June 30, 2029, the Attorney General must provide notice and a 60-day opportunity to cure when the Attorney General determines that a cure is possible before initiating an enforcement action.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.