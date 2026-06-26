Louisiana Enacts Nation’s Twenty-Second State Comprehensive Privacy Law

On May 29, 2026, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed the Louisiana Data Privacy Act (LDPA) into law, making Louisiana the twenty-second state to enact a comprehensive privacy law and the third to do so this year, following Oklahoma and Alabama. The LDPA takes effect January 1, 2027, giving covered businesses approximately seven months to prepare for compliance.

The LDPA applies to entities that conduct business in Louisiana and either (1) have an annual gross revenue exceeding $25 million; (2) annually buy, receive, sell or share the personal information of 75,000 or more consumers, households or devices; or (3) derive 50% or more of their annual revenue from selling consumers’ personal information. The law broadly defines “sale” to include exchanges of personal data for “monetary or other valuable consideration,” consistent with the Connecticut-style approach and broader than the monetary-only definitions seen in states like Oklahoma.

Consistent with other state comprehensive privacy laws, the LDPA includes standard entity-wide exemptions for entities covered by the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), as well as for covered entities and business associates regulated by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and exempts personal data processed in a “commercial” or “employment” context. The LDPA also features business-friendly enforcement provisions: It does not contain a private right of action, does not establish rulemaking authority for the Louisiana Attorney General (AG) and provides a temporary 30-day cure period. Notably, however, the cure period sunsets after July 31, 2027. The LDPA specifies that the cure period applies before the AG may initiate an investigation—a departure from other state comprehensive privacy law provisions that establish a cure period “prior to initiating an action” (see, e.g., Tennessee and Virginia). Because of these provisions and others, companies that have taken steps to comply with comprehensive privacy law requirements in other states can likely adapt their compliance programs for Louisiana with some modifications.

In this post, we summarize notable provisions of the LDPA and highlight key takeaways for companies looking to understand how this law will affect their privacy compliance obligations. To stay up to date on the latest state privacy law developments, please subscribe to the WilmerHale Privacy and Cybersecurity Law Blog.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Broadly Defines Sale: The LDPA defines “sale” broadly to include the exchange of personal data for “monetary or other valuable consideration” by the controller to a third party. This approach is consistent with the Connecticut-style framework for privacy laws and is broader than the monetary-only definition seen in some states.

The LDPA defines “sale” broadly to include the exchange of personal data for “monetary or other valuable consideration” by the controller to a third party. This approach is consistent with the Connecticut-style framework for privacy laws and is broader than the monetary-only definition seen in some states. Exemptions: The LDPA exempts HIPAA-covered entities, business associates and protected health information (PHI) from its scope, as well as financial institutions subject to the GLBA. This is broader than the “information-level” exemption that exists under certain state laws. Additionally, the LDPA exempts commercial and employment information from its scope, which is consistent with most of the other state comprehensive privacy laws (excluding California).

The LDPA exempts HIPAA-covered entities, business associates and protected health information (PHI) from its scope, as well as financial institutions subject to the GLBA. This is broader than the “information-level” exemption that exists under certain state laws. Additionally, the LDPA exempts commercial and employment information from its scope, which is consistent with most of the other state comprehensive privacy laws (excluding California). Business-Friendly: The LDPA includes business-friendly enforcement provisions, as it does not contain a private right of action and does not establish rulemaking authority for any state entity. While the Act provides a temporary cure period with a sunset, the cure period applies before the AG may initiate an investigation, as opposed to an enforcement action, which means businesses have notice and the opportunity to cure at an earlier stage of the enforcement process.

KEY PROVISIONS