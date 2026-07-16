Consumer Counterpoint Quick Take: Update On California Senate Bill 690 (Video)

California Senate Bill 690 proposes significant amendments to the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), aiming to restrict private lawsuits related to pen-register and trap-and-trace violations on digital platforms while transferring enforcement power to the state Attorney General. The bill also seeks to retroactively impact certain pending claims, raising important questions about its implications for businesses facing the ongoing surge of CIPA litigation.

With more than 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.

Article Insights

Kristine R. Argentine’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular: within Privacy topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Advertising & Public Relations industries Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

In this Consumer Counterpoint: Quick Take, Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic discuss California Senate Bill 690 and its proposed amendments to the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA). They examine the bill’s latest effort to restrict private lawsuits involving alleged pen-register or trap-and-trace violations arising from websites and mobile applications, shift enforcement authority to the California Attorney General, and address certain pending claims retroactively. They also explore what the proposal could mean for businesses navigating the continuing wave of CIPA litigation.

Watch the Quick Take Here:

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.