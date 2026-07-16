Consumer Counterpoint Quick Take: Update On California Senate Bill 690 (Video)

- within Privacy topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Advertising & Public Relations industries
- within Compliance topic(s)
In this Consumer Counterpoint: Quick Take, Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic discuss California Senate Bill 690 and its proposed amendments to the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA). They examine the bill’s latest effort to restrict private lawsuits involving alleged pen-register or trap-and-trace violations arising from websites and mobile applications, shift enforcement authority to the California Attorney General, and address certain pending claims retroactively. They also explore what the proposal could mean for businesses navigating the continuing wave of CIPA litigation.
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