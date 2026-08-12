What Companies Need To Know About The Evolving Youth Privacy Landscape

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For years, many companies treated youth’s privacy on their apps as a narrow compliance question: is the app directed to users under 13 years old, or does the company have actual knowledge a user is younger than 13?
The federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) remains a cornerstone for children’s privacy compliance, but state laws are rapidly joining and expanding the scope of efforts to regulate how businesses collect, use, and share young people’s personal information online. App store accountability measures add yet another layer by introducing new evaluation and notice requirements governing methods by which companies receive age-related information.
Practice Leader of the firm's Privacy and Data Security Group Greg Szewczyk and fellow member of the group Madison Etherington wrote for Corporate Compliance Insights about the impact of these evolving regulations.
Read the full article here.
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