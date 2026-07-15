Taylor Sample Discusses The Impact Of Recent Appellate Court Decisions On Data Breach Cases

Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Taylor Sample authored an article for Cyber Defense Magazine discussing the shifting battle ground of data breach cases into courts of appeals.
Today, these matters often turn on the record created after the breach occurred. Judges are taking a closer look at what the company said in its notice letters; whether data was actually accessed, exfiltrated, or misused; whether contractual defenses were preserved; and what internal records show about the incident.
Appellate courts have narrowed claims based on speculative harm and are placing greater weight on documented facts. Taylor shared insight on how recent appellate decisions have raised the bar for plaintiffs, especially where the exposed data is limited or low-risk, misuse has not occurred, or the data was already publicly available. “The takeaway from these recent decisions is straightforward: in data breach litigation, the incident is only the beginning; the real battleground is the aftermath,” said Taylor. “Organizations that treat response communications, contractual architecture, and evidentiary discipline as part of cyber defense will be better positioned when litigation occurs.”
The full article, “The Real Battleground In Data Breach Cases Is Now The Court Of Appeals,” was published in the July 2026 edition of Cyber Defense Magazine and is available online.
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