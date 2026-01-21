ARTICLE
21 January 2026

Where Is The UPC After Two And A Half Years - And What To Expect In 2026?

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Our latest UPC briefing Two and a half years of the UPC – Trends and turning points is now out. In it we look back at developments in the last six months since our previous update (The UPC Two Years On - July 2025)...
Our latest UPC briefing  Two and a half years of the UPC – Trends and turning points is now out. In it we look back at developments in the last six months since our previous update ( The UPC Two Years On - July 2025) and consider what this increasingly well-established jurisdiction may offer us in 2026.

In our latest briefing, we:

  • look at some of the key issues which may be resolved by the UPC Court of Appeal in 2026 before considering what will be new in the UPC system in 2026
  • review the success of the unitary patent and set out some statistics on the UPC's first two and a half years in operation
  • shine a spotlight on SEP and FRAND issues
  • provide detailed updates on specific developments across UPC topics, including on:
    • jurisdiction (including BSH's impact on long-arm jurisdiction of the UPC, national proceedings and res judicata, determination of "same parties" and "straw" people);
    • validity (including inventive step, added matter, sufficiency and standing to sue in revocation actions);
    • claim interpretation & infringement (including file wrapper issues, doctrine of equivalents and imminent infringement);
    • injunctions (preliminary injunctions and unreasonable delay, and carve-outs from final injunctions);
    • liability of directors;
    • saisie orders;
    • stays pending EPO opposition;
    • other practice and legal points decided by the UPC from July 2025 to December 2026.

The final pages of the briefing also provide an overview of the issues relating to UPs and UPC litigation which are worth keeping in mind in IP transactions. 

In our last briefing  The UPC Two Years On, as well as the topics we look at in our latest edition, we also reviewed the UPC's approach to the criteria for PIs, jurisdiction and opt-out, jurisdiction over pre-UPC infringement and damages and the applicable law, stays and suspensive effect more broadly, access to pleadings, security and more. Much of this is now well established, but do look back at that briefing and our earlier ones linked within it, if you need a reminder.

