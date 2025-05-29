Energy Policy In The Trump Administration Webinar Series – Session 6: Critical And Fuel Minerals

The election of President Donald Trump and Republican-held majorities in the House and Senate have far reaching effects on every aspect of the energy industry. The President campaigned on the proposition of unleashing American energy dominance and has announced sweeping policy and personnel changes across numerous energy-focused federal agencies. Congress is pursuing an aggressive tax reform agenda that will fundamentally affect energy and domestic manufacturing. Federal involvement in domestic energy development, production, transmission, and distribution is at the center of political focus in Washington, D.C., right now.

The K&L Gates Energy Policy team hosted a series of seven webinars to discuss the changes in federal energy policy and their effects on each sector of the energy industry. Our policy lawyers summarized the state of play for executive orders, environmental regulations, permitting reforms, federal support for emerging technologies, energy tax incentive structures, and more.

This session's discussion focused on changes in federal policy and regulation for US critical and fuel mineral production under the Trump administration. Our speakers analyzed the effects of several key executive orders and agency actions on reshoring critical mineral supply lines, expanding domestic mining infrastructure, and the future of coal power. Partners from our Washington, D.C., Public Policy and Law practice and our Power practice offered their insights into the current political and regulatory environment, the lasting effects of the Trump administration's policies, and what the future holds for the United States mining industry.

