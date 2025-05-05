Energy Policy In The Trump Administration Webinar Series – Session 2: Trade And Tariffs

Watch Now

The election of President Donald Trump and Republican-held majorities in the House and Senate have far reaching effects on every aspect of the energy industry. The President campaigned on the proposition of unleashing American energy dominance and has announced sweeping policy and personnel changes across numerous energy-focused federal agencies. Congress is pursuing an aggressive tax reform agenda that will fundamentally affect energy and domestic manufacturing. Federal involvement in domestic energy development, production, transmission, and distribution is at the center of political focus in Washington, D.C., right now.

The K&L Gates Energy and Public Policy and Law teams hosted a series of seven webinars discussing the changes in federal energy policy and their effects on each sector of the energy industry. Our policy lawyers summarize the state of play for executive orders, environmental regulations, permitting reforms, federal support for emerging technologies, energy tax incentive structures, and more.

The discussion focused on Trade and Tariff policy under the Trump administration and the many implications for the energy industry. Our speakers provided an overview of Presidential tariff power, President Trump's evolving trade policy, the impacts of specific tariffs on key energy sectors, and the lasting implications of tariffs for commercial agreements and contractual disputes. Partners from our Washington, D.C., Public Policy and Law practice offered their insights on the Trade policy state-of-play and what the energy industry should expect as the Trump administration continues to shape US trade policy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.