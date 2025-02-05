Questions And Answers: Initial Section 45Z Clean Fuel PTC Guidance

Highlights

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS on Jan. 10, 2025, released initial guidance regarding the production tax credit (PTC) for clean fuels under Section 45Z of the Internal Revenue Code, as enacted by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The guidance includes Notice 2025-10 (notice of intent to propose regulations under Sections 45Z and 4101) and Notice 2025-11 (providing the annual emissions rate table for Section 45Z) (together, the Notices).

This Holland & Knight alert answers common questions that apply to the Notices.

On Jan. 15, 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released the 45ZCF-GREET model applicable to Section 45Z. The 45ZCF-GREET user manual and a fact sheet of frequently asked questions (FAQs) and corresponding answers about how to use the 45ZCF-GREET model also are available.

On Jan. 15, 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released the 45ZCF-GREET model applicable to Section 45Z. The 45ZCF-GREET user manual and a fact sheet of frequently asked questions (FAQs) and corresponding answers about how to use the 45ZCF-GREET model also are available.

Under Section 45Z, a PTC is available for each gallon or gasoline gallon equivalent of transportation fuel produced after Dec. 31, 2024, and sold before Jan. 1, 2028. The stated credit amount equals $1 ($1.75 for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)) per gallon or gasoline gallon equivalent, but the actual credit amount may be higher or lower depending on the emissions factor of the fuel. The credit amount is reduced to one-fifth of the otherwise available amount if prevailing wage and apprenticeship (PWA) requirements are not satisfied. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "A Look at IRA Prevailing Wage and Apprenticeship Requirements Final Regulations Highlights," July 8, 2024.)

Notice 2025-10 serves as an announcement of forthcoming proposed regulations and solicits public input by April 10, 2025. This notice does not include any reliance language and does not constitute final or binding guidance. Notice 2025-11 addresses the calculation of the emissions rate used to determine the emission factor of a fuel in conjunction with the 45ZCF-GREET Model and, for SAF, the CORSIA model.

The key points addressed in the Notices are provided below.

Since Notice 2025-10 provides draft proposed regulations (which ultimately may or may not be adopted in part or full as proposed or final regulations), taxpayers are not legally entitled to rely upon them, but they may be instructive in analyzing the statutory provisions of Section 45Z and taking a position on a tax return. Accordingly, taxpayers should carefully evaluate the impact of this notice on a particular project.

Since the Section 45Z credit is an income tax credit, it is claimed annually on an income tax return. This is a deviation from the prior fuels tax credits that typically were claimed as excise tax credits on a quarterly (or more frequent) basis. Taxpayers, however, may benefit from the Section 45Z credit more frequently than annually by reducing quarterly estimated tax payments or transferring credits under Section 6418 throughout the taxable year.

Q&A: Forthcoming Proposed Regulations Under Section 45Z as Foreshadowed in Notice 2025-10

Who Can Claim the Credit?

The taxpayer eligible to claim the Section 45Z credit is the person who is properly registered as a producer of clean fuel under Section 4101 (or treated as the registrant for purposes of filing a claim for the Section 45Z credit). (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "Treasury Department, IRS Issue Section 45Z Clean Fuel PTC Registration Guidance," June 4, 2024.)

Who Is Treated As the "Producer" of Clean Fuel?

The "producer" is the person who engages in the production of a clean transportation fuel. For renewable natural gas (RNG), the producer is the person who processes the alternative natural gas (the processor) to remove water, carbon dioxide and other impurities such that it is interchangeable with fossil natural gas. The producer does not include any person who removes conventional or alternative natural gas (CANG) from a pipeline, compresses it further after removal and then sells such further-compressed CANG (the compressor).

What Does "Production" Mean?

For purposes of Section 45Z, "production" includes all steps and processes used to make a transportation fuel and would begin with the processing of primary feedstock(s) and end with a transportation fuel ready to be sold in a qualifying sale. Production does not include instances where a person uses a primary feedstock to produce a fuel that meets the same American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standard as the primary feedstock. The Notices also clarify that minimal processing (e.g., blending fuel mixture or other activities that do not result in a chemical transformation) does not qualify as production for purposes of the Section 45Z credit.

When Is the Producer Eligible to Claim the Credit?

The producer is eligible to claim the credit only for the taxable year in which a qualifying sale of a transportation fuel occurs. Pre-2025 production is not eligible, and sales occurring after 2027 also are not eligible.

What Sales Qualify for the Credit?

Notice 2025-10 generally defines "qualifying sales" in accordance with the statutory definition of "sale" under Section 45Z(a)(4) which, as a threshold matter, requires that the transportation fuel be sold by the taxpayer to an unrelated person. The initial guidance also clarifies that a sale "for use by such [unrelated] person in a trade or business" refers to use as a fuel in a trade or business within the meaning of Section 162, although it proposes to import a for use as a fuel requirement not in the statute. Moreover, Notice 2025-10 incorporates the sale attribution rules in Section 45Z(f)(3) when fuel is sold by another member of the taxpayer's consolidated group.

Notice 2025-10 clarifies that a "qualifying sale" does not include a sale of fuel that is used as feedstock to produce transportation fuel.

What If the Owner of the Facility is Different Than the Producer?

If a taxpayer produces transportation fuel at a facility owned by another person, production of such fuel will be attributed to the taxpayer (i.e., the producer).

What If More Than One Person Has an Ownership Interest In the facility?

If more than one person has an ownership interest in the facility (and the arrangement is not classified as a partnership for federal tax purposes), production from the facility is allocated among such persons in proportion to their respective ownership interests in the gross sales of transportation fuel from such facility.

If a facility is owned through an unincorporated organization that has made a valid election under Section 761(a), each member's undivided ownership interest in the facility will be treated as a separate facility owned by such member. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "Key Highlights of the Section 761 Final Regulations and Impact on Section 6417 Direct Payments," Jan. 24, 2025.)

What Is Included In a "Qualified Facility"?

A "facility" is a single production line that is used to produce a transportation fuel and includes all components that function interdependently to produce a transportation fuel. Components function interdependently to produce a transportation fuel if the use of each component is dependent upon the use of each of the other components to produce a transportation fuel, but these components do not need to be located within the same building as, or within a certain geographic proximity to, the other components. A single production line includes all steps of the production process from the processing of feedstock through to the transportation fuel that is sold by the taxpayer in a qualifying sale. Post-production equipment, electricity-production equipment and feedstock-related equipment are excluded.

A "qualified facility" is a facility (as described above) that satisfies certain anti-stacking rules (discussed below).

The determination of what is the "facility" is important for several reasons, including compliance with beginning of construction requirements and PWA requirements.

What Are the Anti-stacking Rules Within the Definition of a "Qualified Facility"?

The anti-stacking rules prevent the allowance of both a Section 45Z credit and a credit for 1) clean hydrogen production under Sections 45V or 48(a)(15) or 2) carbon oxide sequestration under Section 45Q.

Is Carbon Capture Equipment Part of the "Facility"?

A facility includes carbon capture equipment if the carbon capture equipment contributes to the life cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rate of the process by which the transportation fuel for which the credit is determined is produced. Therefore, if the fuel cannot be below 50 kg/CO 2 e per mmBTU without the carbon capture equipment or, if the carbon capture equipment is used to calculate the GHG emissions rate, such equipment is part of the facility.

Does the Fuel Have to Be Used as a Transportation Fuel?

No, consistent with the statute "suitable for use as a fuel in a highway vehicle or aircraft" means that the fuel either 1) has practical and commercial fitness for use as a fuel in a highway vehicle or aircraft or 2) may be blended into a fuel mixture that has practical and commercial fitness for use as a fuel in a highway vehicle or aircraft. Actual used is not required.

How Do You measure Fuel for Purposes of Calculating the Credit?

The volume of a liquid fuel is measured on the basis of gallons adjusted to ambient pressure and temperature of one atmosphere and 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Section 45Z directs taxpayers to use a gallon equivalent for nonliquid fuels but does not provide a baseline standard. The Treasury Department and IRS note that gasoline is the most appropriate baseline fuel for a gallon equivalency for nonliquid fuels: Gasoline is the most common transportation fuel, and Section 45Z is designed to incentivize cleaner transportation fuels as alternatives to existing fossil fuels.

To facilitate implementation of a gallon equivalency standard for nonliquid fuels, it is necessary to specify whether the equivalency is based on a lower heating value or a higher heating value of the baseline fuel, as the two types of heating values have different energy contents. The Notices indicate that a lower heating value of gasoline, rather than a higher heating value, should be used because it is a better representation of the useful energy provided by a transportation fuel.

What Does "Gasoline Gallon Equivalent" Mean?

Section 45Z is a per gallon or gasoline gallon equivalent credit. The term "gallon equivalent" means, with respect to any nonliquid fuel, the amount of such fuel that has the energy equivalent of a gallon of gasoline, which refers to the amount of such fuel having a BTU content of 116,090 (lower heating value). A "nonliquid fuel" is a fuel in a gaseous state at ambient pressure and temperature of one atmosphere and 60 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively. Notice 2025-10 provides a table of certain nonliquid fuels.

How Is the Emissions Rate of Non-SAF Transportation Fuel Determined?

The emissions rate is determined using the 45ZCF-GREET model, which uses "well-to-wheel" emissions to calculate lifecycle GHG emissions for all stages of fuel production, as well as emissions resulting from use of the fuel in transportation.

What Version of the GREET Model is Required?

Taxpayers must use the most recent version of the GREET model that is publicly available on the first day of the taxable year during which the taxpayer produced the transportation fuel for which the credit is claimed. An election can be made to use a newer model that is released in the same year.

What Methodology Is Required to be Used to Calculate the GHG Emissions for SAF?

If a type and category of SAF transportation fuel is established in the emissions rate table, a taxpayer would determine the fuel's emissions rate using the most recent version of 1) the CORSIA Default Life Cycle Emissions Values for CORSIA Eligible Fuels lifecycle approach (CORSIA Default) or the CORSIA Methodology for Calculating Actual Life Cycle Emissions Values lifecycle approach (CORSIA Actual) or 2) the 45ZCF-GREET model, as directed by the emissions rate table.

What If the Fuel Is Not Listed on the Emissions Rate Table?

A taxpayer producing a fuel can use the provisional emissions rate (PER) process if the transportation fuel that it is producing is 1) a novel type of fuel not established in the or 2) if the type of fuel is established in the emissions rate table, but such fuel is produced using a pathway or primary feedstock not established in the applicable emissions rate table.

A taxpayer cannot use the PER process if the taxpayer disagrees with the background data (i.e., underlying assumptions) in the model.

The emissions rate table specifically excludes many foreign produced feedstocks. The ability to obtain a PER for use of such feedstocks is uncertain given the requirement that the request must be for a "novel type of fuel."

Do the "Three Pillars" Apply to Section 45Z?

Notice 2025-10 states that "rules similar to the rules under Section 45V apply." The 45ZCF-GREET user manual similarly states that the three pillars – deliverability, temporal matching and incrementality – apply to Section 45Z and that "additional details regarding these criteria are provided in the 45V Regulations." (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "Treasury Department, IRS Release Section 45V Clean Hydrogen PTC Final Regulations," Jan. 22, 2025.)

Are There Any Recordkeeping and Substantiation of Emissions Rate Requirements?

The Notices provide taxpayers wishing to claim the Section 45Z credit with a nonexclusive list of records sufficient to establish the taxpayer's eligibility for the credit and the amount of such credit claimed. To the extent a taxpayer is claiming an increased credit amount based on a qualified facility satisfying the PWA requirements, the taxpayer must also maintain records in accordance with the final PWA regulations. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "A Look at IRA Prevailing Wage and Apprenticeship Requirements Final Regulations Highlights," July 8, 2024.) A taxpayer must also keep all information, including raw data, used for or related to any petition for a PER.

The Notices also include an emission rate substantiation safe harbor providing that a taxpayer may substantiate the emissions rate for a non-SAF transportation fuel that was determined using the 45ZCF-GREET model by obtaining certification with respect to such fuel and attaching such certification to its Form 7218, "Clean Fuel Production Credit," for the taxable year in which it intends to claim the Section 45Z credit for such fuel.

Q&A: Forthcoming Proposed Regulations Under Section 4101 as Foreshadowed in Notice 2025-10

Who Must Register?

Every person intending to claim a Section 45Z credit with respect to the production of a fuel eligible for such credit is required to register with the IRS.

To this end, the Notices clarify that each business unit that has, or is required to have, a separate employer identification number (EIN) is treated as a separate person for these purposes (including, e.g., each disregarded entity or qualified Subchapter S subsidiary (as defined in Section 1361(b)(3)(B)) that has an EIN and is a producer of transportation fuel for purposes of Section 45Z).

How Does a Person Apply to be Registered as a Producer of Transportation Fuel for Purposes of Section 45Z?

The Notices provide relevant guidance with respect to the application process (including rules regarding the approval, denial, revocation or suspension of the registration). The Treasury Department and IRS note that many of these registration rules and requirements (as relevant for purposes of the Section 45Z credit) are similar or identical to registration rules and requirements that many excise tax Section 4101 registrants will already be familiar with.

What is the Difference Between an "Applicant" and a "Registrant"?

The Notices specify that an "applicant" is a person who has applied for registration under Section 4101, whereas a "registrant" is a person who the IRS has registered as a producer of clean transportation fuel under Section 4101 and whose registration has not been revoked or suspended.

What is the "Reregistration Safe Harbor"?

The Notices provide a safe harbor for a registrant that must reregister due to a change in ownership. If a registrant is approved for reregistration, such registrant would be eligible to claim a Section 45Z credit as of the date the IRS received the application for reregistration, even if, at the time of such registrant's fuel production, the IRS had not yet approved the reregistration.