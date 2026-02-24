Key Takeaways From The Privacy Roundtable At Loeb & Loeb's AI Summit

Loeb recently hosted its annual AI Summit in New York, bringing together attorneys from advertising, media, tech and publishing. I had the opportunity to moderate a cross‑industry roundtable on privacy. One clear theme across industries is that AI is supercharging how clients can use personal information.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the Privacy Roundtable:

Careful what you query: Adtech companies want to maximize AI's capabilities by creating or enriching detailed consumer profiles. Advertisers want a more detailed understanding of their customers and audience segments. Health care companies want to deliver personally tailored patient solutions. All of these require personal information, but without proper protections and consumer rights, these use-cases may run afoul of various state privacy laws. This is why it's so important to bring privacy counsel into these discussions – early – to ensure AI-related activities are happening in a way that doesn't compromise personal information.

Data breach risks are only increasing: The same AI tools that can supercharge how companies can use personal information can also be used to attack or breach systems, models or data repositories. Data breaches can lead to regulatory penalties, class action litigation and reputational harm. Privacy counsel should work with security teams to ensure robust data protection measures, breach response plans and appropriate contractual safeguards are in place when sharing data with AI providers or otherwise using AI-powered tools.

