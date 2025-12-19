Trump Administration Issues Executive Order On National AI Policy Framework

On Dec. 11, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order titled "Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence" that seeks to establish federal supremacy over state AI regulation. The order states that the Administration is concerned that some state-level regulation of AI may be overly burdensome, ideologically biased, or counterproductive to U.S. AI leadership and innovation. The order directs multiple federal agencies to take coordinated action to challenge and preempt state AI laws.

Background

In recent years, various states have enacted laws addressing algorithmic discrimination, deepfakes, AI transparency, and other AI topics, and even more AI-related bills have been introduced for consideration by state legislatures. Notable examples include Colorado's comprehensive AI Act, California's multiplelaws, and Utah's AI consumer protection legislation. In mid-2025, Congress deliberated a 10-year moratorium on state AI law enforcement through the budget reconciliation process, but after it passed the House, the Senate voted 99-1 to remove the provision.

Multiple AI-related bills are currently pending in Congress. This executive order marks another approach to attempted federal preemption of state-level AI regulation. States with existing AI laws, or with ambitions to regulate AI at the state level, may challenge in the courts any federal preemptive effect on state AI initiatives arising from the order.

Key Provisions

Department of Justice (DOJ) AI Litigation Task Force: DOJ is instructed to establish, within 30 days, a task force dedicated solely to challenging state AI laws deemed inconsistent with federal policy, including on constitutional grounds (interstate commerce) and federal preemption.

