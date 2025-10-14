U.S. Department Of Energy Requests Public Input About How To Power The AI Boom And Onshoring Of U.S. Manufacturing

Key Takeaways

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is starting a new program called "Accelerating Speed to Power/Winning the Artificial Intelligence Race" and has issued a Request for Information (RFI). DOE seeks public input on actions it can take to strengthen the federal government's role in accelerating critical generation and transmission projects.

The priorities established through Accelerating Speed to Power will impact energy developers and large electricity customers. The RFI is an important opportunity for stakeholders to provide input to help frame the scope of this new DOE focus and shape the programs DOE develops. The deadline for public comments is November 21, 2025.

The "Accelerating Speed to Power" RFI

Through Accelerating Speed to Power, DOE aims to leverage several of its programs, including the Transmission Facilitation Program (TFP), the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program, the DOE Loan Programs Office loans and loan guarantees, and the DOE National Laboratories' technical assistance capabilities.

The focus of the RFI is for DOE to gather public input on leveraging its programs for Accelerating Speed to Power. The RFI emphasizes energy projects of at least 3 gigawatts in generation capacity or transmission projects with at least 500 MVA in incremental load serving capability. This can include bringing retired generation back into service or upgrading existing transmission lines.

The RFI requests public input in five specific areas:

Large-scale generation and transmission projects to enable load growth; High-priority geographic areas for targeted DOE investment; Best use of or opportunities for DOE funding, financing, and technical assistance; Load growth trends; and Grid infrastructure constraints.

Data Centers and Manufacturers

Data center developers and owners are the target audience for DOE's RFI and are well-positioned to respond and voice their opinions. As the race to build data centers continues, these large load entities should analyze and consider commenting on:

National and local permitting and regulatory regimes to determine where significant barriers to entry exist;

Environmental considerations and clean power commitments, as well as compliance with water and air quality standards that may pose long-term operational constraints and generate friction in light of this administration's support of traditional thermal resources;

Regional grid constraints to ensure their always-on operations have consistent, reliable power and can reduce their reliance on on-site, emergency backup generation; and

DOE's existing financial, technical, and programmatic support, and whether any additional types of programs would be beneficial to facilitate data center development and reliable operations.

Energy Developers and Suppliers

Accelerating Speed to Power cites four executive orders (EO) supporting the initiative:

EO 14154 – Unleashing American Energy: Establishes policy to support development of firm resources and rescinds environmental policies including, electric vehicle "mandate," clean energy, and climate goals.

EO 14179 – Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence: Establishes policy to develop AI systems "free from ideological bias," solidifies the United States' role as a global AI leader, and rescinds Biden administration EO 14110 – "Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence."

EO 14262 – Strengthening the Reliability and Security of the United States Electric Grid: Establishes policy to strengthen the reliability and security of the grid and directs the Secretary of Energy to establish anticipated reserve margins using a methodology that accredits firm resources.

EO 14302 – Reinvigorating America's Nuclear Industrial Base: Establishes policy to expedite and promote deployment of nuclear resources.

Although this suite of EOs generally establishes a preference for traditional generation sources, all power producers should take interest in responding to this RFI. Grid technologies and storage options are evolving rapidly in a way that substantially improves the capacity value of renewable resources like wind and solar, creating an opportunity to make the case to DOE that these resources can provide grid stability.

The RFI also presents an opportunity to influence where and how major transmission projects are sited. In addition, it is an opportunity to engage directly with the Trump administration and shape policy priorities.

