Speed To Power Initiative To Speed Multi-Gigawatt Grid Projects For AI, U.S. Reindustrialization

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Grid Deployment Office (GDO) on Sept. 18, 2025, launched the Speed to Power Initiative to accelerate delivery of multi-gigawatt (GW) generation and transmission projects needed to support artificial intelligence (AI) data center growth and broader U.S. reindustrialization. A companion Request for Information (RFI), with responses due Nov. 21, 2025, aims to surface projects and bottlenecks across regions – everything from inter-regional transmission and reconductoring to bringing retired thermal assets back online or building new and balanced portfolios of generation – and how best to utilize its funding programs and authorities to meet this demand growth.

The launch follows DOE's report, "Evaluating the Reliability and Security of the United States Electric Grid," developed under President Donald Trump's executive order (EO) on "Strengthening the Reliability and Security of the United States Electric Grid" (EO 14262). That analysis underscores an urgent reality: Planned retirements and interconnection delays – combined with AI/data center and industrial load growth – are stressing the U.S. electric grid. DOE is now asking industry, states, regulators, utilities and grid operators to help identify what can be advanced quickly and how federal tools should be applied to do so.

How Speed to Power Fits the Administration's Policy Framework

Speed to Power aligns with several administration priorities:

Unleashing American Energy (EO 14154). Emphasizes abundant, reliable and affordable energy across the nation as an economic and national security imperative.

Emphasizes abundant, reliable and affordable energy across the nation as an economic and national security imperative. Removing Barriers to American Leadership in AI (EO 14179). Prioritizes building U.S. AI dominance to promote economic competitiveness and national security.

Prioritizes building U.S. AI dominance to promote economic competitiveness and national security. Strengthening Grid Reliability and Security (EO 14262). Directs DOE to use a uniform reliability methodology to guide federal interventions to meet growing demand.

Directs DOE to use a uniform reliability methodology to guide federal interventions to meet growing demand. Reinvigorating America's Nuclear Industrial Base (EO 14302). Encourages rapid deployment of nuclear generation as firm, dispatchable capacity.

Together, these actions point to a federal posture that is both pro-build and time-sensitive – with Speed to Power as the mechanism to identify and accelerate critical projects that can realistically increase power availability and reliability over the near-term to accommodate and enable load growth.

What DOE Is Looking For

DOE seeks information on large-scale projects that could enable at least 3 GW (and up to 20 GW) of incremental load, including:

New interregional lines (≥1,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA)) and reconductoring of existing lines (≥500 MVA) to increase load-serving capability.

Bringing retired thermal generation facilities back into service or otherwise using the existing interconnection capacity to provide reliable power generation.

DOE is also inviting respondents to flag high-priority geographic areas – such as data center corridors, semiconductor clusters, industrial parks and port complexes – where targeted federal support could unlock major private investment but where grid constraints (i.e., capacity, congestion and interconnection) stand in the way.

Programs and Authorities on the Table

While the RFI is not a funding opportunity, DOE explicitly asks how its programs and authorities should be deployed to accelerate delivery. Relevant tools include:

Transmission Facilitation Program (TFP). DOE acts as an "anchor customer" and administers borrowing authority to support and de-risk large interregional projects.

DOE acts as an "anchor customer" and administers borrowing authority to support and de-risk large interregional projects. Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP). Competitive funding for grid hardening, optimization and advanced technologies.

Competitive funding for grid hardening, optimization and advanced technologies. Loan Programs Office (LPO). Debt financing for eligible transmission, generation and integrated systems under Title 17 authorities.

Debt financing for eligible transmission, generation and integrated systems under Title 17 authorities. Technical Assistance. Modeling, planning support and national lab expertise to help design bankable, buildable solutions.

For sponsors weighing capital stacks, the RFI also invites input on where gaps exist and how DOE could best de-risk early stages to crowd in private capital.

Connection to Recent INL RFA

Speed to Power complements DOE's recent Request for Applications (RFA) for long-term lease agreements to use federal land at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) for AI data center and integrated energy infrastructure – a site-specific opportunity that encouraged engagement with GDO and LPO on financing pathways independent of leasing decisions. (See Holland & Knight's previous blog post, "DOE Opportunity to Lease INL Land for AI Data Centers and Integrated Energy Infrastructure," Sept. 12, 2025.)

Who Should Consider Responding

Utilities and public power entities with major load additions or grid constraints in their service territories

with major load additions or grid constraints in their service territories Regional transmission organizations (RTOs) and independent system operators (ISOs) coordinating interregional solutions or facing queue backlogs

coordinating interregional solutions or facing queue backlogs Large load customers (e.g., AI/data center operators, semiconductor fabrication plants and industrial facilities) with location-specific, near-term needs

(e.g., AI/data center operators, semiconductor fabrication plants and industrial facilities) with location-specific, near-term needs Generation and transmission developers with advanced projects that can materially increase power availability and reliability

with advanced projects that can materially increase power availability and reliability State energy offices (SEOs) and public utility commissions (PUCs) with development investment zones or corridor designations with projected demand growth from data centers, advanced manufacturing facilities, semiconductor plants and other large energy users

with development investment zones or corridor designations with projected demand growth from data centers, advanced manufacturing facilities, semiconductor plants and other large energy users Technology and software providers with solutions that can realistically be deployed quickly to increase power availability or address grid constraints

