23 July 2025

Ripping Up The Rulebook: How AI Is Driving Corporate Reinvention

As we approach 2030, the "corporation of the future" will look radically different from the hierarchical, slow-moving organizations of the past. The time to adapt is now, because it is easier to change an organization...
Chris Mulh,Kristina Isakovich, and Jason Louie
As we approach 2030, the "corporation of the future" will look radically different from the hierarchical, slow-moving organizations of the past. The time to adapt is now, because it is easier to change an organization before it becomes calcified. Those who cling to outdated structures risk being overtaken and ultimately rendered obsolete.

Learn how to leverage AI to shift your organization from reactive to proactive strategies through analyzing real-time data, reducing reliance on lagging KPIs, and empowering teams to act on foresight rather than hindsight:

