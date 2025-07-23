ARTICLE
23 July 2025

Reena Bajowala Named Vice-Chair And Chairperson-Elect Of ABA Cybersecurity And Technology Law Committee

Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Reena Bajowala has been named Vice-Chair and Chairperson-Elect of the Cybersecurity and Technology Law Committee within the American Bar Association's Section of Business Law for 2025. Reena previously served as a 2021–2023 ABA Business Law Fellow, a distinction that reflects her longstanding involvement and leadership within the Section.

In her leadership role, Reena will help guide the committee's programming, thought leadership, and engagement strategy around key issues at the intersection of law, cybersecurity, privacy, and emerging technologies. As Chairperson-Elect, she is also positioned to lead the committee in the following year.

Reena's appointment reflects her deep experience advising clients on data privacy and cybersecurity matters, as well as her longstanding commitment to advancing the legal profession through thought leadership and collaboration. She will also support the committee's mission of providing a forum for the analysis of corporate, transactional, and regulatory issues related to the internet and digital technologies.

