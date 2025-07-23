Countdown To 2026: What Will The Texas AI Law Mean For Businesses?

Texas is getting into the AI action, with a new law (the Texas Responsible Artificial Intelligence Governance Act) that will place restrictions not only on AI use by government agencies, but businesses as well. In particular, it will apply to businesses (a) operating in Texas, (b) those that have products or services used by those in the state, or (c) those that develop or deploy AI systems in Texas. The requirements of the law will take effect January 1, 2026. Some things for companies to keep in mind about the law's requirements:

Biometric data: The new law will modify the state's existing biometric law to incorporate additional AI provisions. If companies intend to input or otherwise biometric identifiers (e.g., fingerprints, retina scans, facial geometry) in connection with AI for commercial purposes, they will need to get proper consent. These commercial purposes might include, for example, using biometric data to train AI. Data will also need to be destroyed within one year after the purpose for collection expires.

Healthcare providers: Once in effect, healthcare providers that use AI tools as part of their provision of treatment will need to notify patients of this before starting treatment (or as soon as possible in emergencies). This is similar to Utah's law that requires disclosures for those in regulated professions, including healthcare.

New "regulatory sandbox" program: The law creates a "regulatory sandbox" program that allows approved businesses to test innovative AI systems for 36-month periods. The intent is to allow companies to create and test AI systems in the state. Among other things, as part of the program the Attorney General will not be able to file or pursue charges if a program participant has violated the new AI law during the testing period.

The law will be enforced by the Texas attorney general and does not include a private right of action. There is also a safe-harbor provision in the law: if a company discovers a violation and promptly remediates it, it can avoid liability. There will also be a rebuttable presumption of care if a company follows industry-recognized standards like NIST's AI Risk Management Framework. Finally, the law establishes an AI council, which will provide guidance on AI development and use.

