25 August 2025

Open Banking, Financial Data Rights, And What It Means For Crypto (Podcast)

Frank Scaduto and Duane C. Pozza

In the latest episode of CryptoCounsel, Frank is joined by his Wiley colleague Duane Pozza for a deep dive into open banking with guest Steve Boms, Founder and President of Allon Advocacy and Executive Director of the Financial Data and Technology Association of North America. They discuss the CFPB's rule on personal financial data rights and its impact on crypto services and financial innovation – and what may happen next. Tune in to learn more about the unfolding policy debate over open banking and how it impacts crypto access and the future of fintech and financial services.

