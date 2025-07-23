One Minute Matters [Video]:Will Michigan's New AI Framework Become The National Standard? (With Mark Malven And Mike Word)

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.
Michigan just became the first state to establish comprehensive
AI legislation covering both criminal penalties and regulatory
oversight. As companies nationwide grapple with AI compliance,
these landmark bills could set the template for federal
regulation.
Mark Malven and Mike Word break down what Michigan's House
Bills 4667 and 4668 mean for businesses that develop AI, use AI
tools, or work with AI vendors. With federal AI regulation still
uncertain, now is the time to understand how these state-level
precedents could impact your operations. Will other states follow
Michigan's lead?
