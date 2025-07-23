ARTICLE
23 July 2025

One Minute Matters [Video]:Will Michigan's New AI Framework Become The National Standard? (With Mark Malven And Mike Word)

Dykema

Contributor

Michigan just became the first state to establish comprehensive AI legislation covering both criminal penalties and regulatory oversight. As companies nationwide grapple with AI compliance...
United States Technology
Mark G. Malven and Michael J. Word

Michigan just became the first state to establish comprehensive AI legislation covering both criminal penalties and regulatory oversight. As companies nationwide grapple with AI compliance, these landmark bills could set the template for federal regulation.

Mark Malven and Mike Word break down what Michigan's House Bills 4667 and 4668 mean for businesses that develop AI, use AI tools, or work with AI vendors. With federal AI regulation still uncertain, now is the time to understand how these state-level precedents could impact your operations. Will other states follow Michigan's lead?

Mark G. Malven
Michael J. Word
