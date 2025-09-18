Ankura CTIX FLASH Update - September 16, 2025

Malware Activity

Sophisticated Phishing and UEFI-Bypassing Ransomware

Recent cybersecurity developments reveal the rise of highly advanced and targeted malware platforms. VoidProxy, a sophisticated phishing-as-a-service platform, has gained prominence among cybercriminals due to its customizable phishing kits. The kits facilitate the creation of convincing fake login pages targeting Microsoft 365 and Google accounts. Its user-friendly interface and affordability have accelerated its adoption. This has led to a surge in credential theft campaigns. Employing techniques like dynamic domain generation and obfuscation, VoidProxy effectively evades detection, underscoring the escalating sophistication of phishing operations. Simultaneously, researchers have identified HybridPetya, a novel variant of the notorious Petya ransomware, capable of bypassing UEFI Secure Boot protections by exploiting a patched vulnerability (CVE-2024-7344). This bootkit hybrid can manipulate UEFI firmware, install malicious EFI applications, encrypt critical system files, and execute disk-locking ransomware. These features pose significant challenges for traditional security measures. Although currently a proof-of-concept, HybridPetya's ability to operate at the firmware level signals a troubling shift towards more persistent and resilient cyber threats. These developments highlight the urgent need for organizations and individuals to adopt comprehensive security strategies, including multi-factor authentication and firmware security protocols, to defend against increasingly sophisticated attack vectors. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

FBI Releases IOCs Tied to the Two Threat Actors Behind Recent Salesforce-related Incidents

After recent Salesforce-related incidents, the FBI has issued a flash alert detailing indicators of compromise (IoCs) linked to two (2) cybercriminal groups, UNC6040 and UNC6395, responsible for extensive data theft and extortion attacks targeting Salesforce environments. UNC6040, active since late 2024, employs vishing and social engineering tactics to trick employees into connecting malicious OAuth applications to Salesforce accounts, facilitating mass data exfiltration. This group has been associated with the ShinyHunters extortion network, targeting databases containing customer information for extortion purposes. UNC6395 carried out a widespread data theft campaign in August 2025, exploiting OAuth tokens from the Salesloft Drift application. The breach originated from compromised Salesloft GitHub repositories, allowing attackers to steal authentication tokens and access Salesforce instances to extract sensitive information. This impacted over 700 organizations, including Cloudflare, Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and many others. In response, Salesloft isolated Drift's infrastructure and collaborated with Salesforce to revoke all Drift tokens. The attackers also accessed Drift Email tokens to infiltrate Google Workspace accounts. The FBI's alert emphasizes the importance of implementing phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication, monitoring logs, and reviewing third-party integrations to fortify defenses. The ShinyHunters, Scattered Spider, and Lapsus$ groups are believed to be behind these operations, with recent announcements suggesting they plan to "go dark." However, past patterns indicate such pauses are often temporary, and vigilance remains crucial. CTIX analysts recommend organizations incorporate the FBI's list of IOCs into their network scanning tools.

Vulnerabilities

Samsung Zero-Day Exploited in WhatsApp Spyware Campaigns

Samsung's September 2025 Android security updates addressed a critical out-of-bounds write flaw in the libimagecodec.quram.so image parsing library affecting Android 13–16 devices, which was exploited in the wild to achieve remote code execution (RCE). The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-21043 (CVSS 8.8/10), privately reported on August 13, 2025, by Meta and WhatsApp security teams, appears linked to a broader spyware campaign that also leveraged Apple's CVE-2025-43300 and WhatsApp's CVE-2025-55177 in highly targeted attacks. While Samsung has withheld technical details, industry analysts believe CVE-2025-21043 could have been chained with the WhatsApp bug to compromise Samsung Android devices, mirroring similar exploits on iOS. WhatsApp confirmed fewer than 200 victims (primarily journalists, civil society figures, and human rights defenders) had been notified, while Amnesty International warned that both iPhone and Android users were affected by zero-click exploits attributed to commercial surveillanceware vendors. This incident underscores how OS-level image parsing flaws across major mobile platforms are being systematically weaponized in sophisticated, cross-ecosystem spyware operations. CTIX analysts urge all readers to ensure their mobile devices are up to date with the most recent security update.

