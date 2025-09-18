Fair Use In AI Training: What Is Considered "Transformative?" (Podcast)

A fascinating legal case which captured the attention of the AI world in 2025,sought to clarify the question of whether usage of copyrighted books to train AI models is protected by the "fair use" doctrine. In Episode 12 of The AI Arena, our host Sean

Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

self

A fascinating legal case which captured the attention of the AI world in 2025, Bartz v. Anthropic sought to clarify the question of whether usage of copyrighted books to train AI models is protected by the "fair use" doctrine. In Episode 12 of The AI Arena, our host Sean interviews Robert Brauneis, Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Intellectual Property Program atGeorge Washington University Law School. Professor Brauneis highlights key facets of Bartz v. Anthropic andKadrey v. Meta Platforms Inc., where both judges ruled in favor of AI developers, but with caveats that have since resulted in a potential settlement* and further questions regarding what is exactly considered "transformative" when it pertains to AI training. Sean skates to the puck alongside Professor Brauneis, who breaks down the four factors of fair use in the US, and offers his opinion on the rulings from both cases. This is a can't-miss discussion for copyright and patent attorneys working with AI developers, law students interested in this rapidly evolving sector of the profession, and organizations seeking clarity on the usage of the technology in their day-to-day operations.

* Note: This episode was recorded before public disclosure of a potential $1.5 billion settlement by Anthropic to book authors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.