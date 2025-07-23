Pivotal People With Arvin Abraham & Sophie McGrath, Partners At Goodwin Law (Video)

In this episode of Pivotal People, Arvin and Sophie reflect on the evolving role of AI in drug discovery, funding pressures in healthcare, and demographic shifts reshaping care.

As partners within the firm's healthcare practice, they also discuss why mission-driven healthcare businesses inspire their work in an industry at the intersection of capital and innovation.

