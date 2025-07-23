ARTICLE
23 July 2025

Pivotal People With Arvin Abraham & Sophie McGrath, Partners At Goodwin Law (Video)

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

United States Technology
Arvin Abraham and Sophie C. McGrath

In this episode of Pivotal People, Arvin and Sophie reflect on the evolving role of AI in drug discovery, funding pressures in healthcare, and demographic shifts reshaping care.

As partners within the firm's healthcare practice, they also discuss why mission-driven healthcare businesses inspire their work in an industry at the intersection of capital and innovation.

Watch the full video.

Authors
Photo of Arvin Abraham
Arvin Abraham
Photo of Sophie C. McGrath
Sophie C. McGrath
