12 August 2025

AI Implementation For Financial Institutions (Video)

AI adoption is growing fast, and oversight needs to keep pace.
Jason Chorlins

As AI models replace rule-based systems, financial institutions face new challenges in validation, risk management, and implementation. In this short video, learn how model validation practices are evolving, what model risk really means, and why successful implementation depends on transparency, vendor collaboration, and thoughtful planning. Discover key insights to help your institution make smarter decisions when evaluating and managing artificial intelligence.

