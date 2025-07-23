ARTICLE
23 July 2025

Tokenization And TradFi: The Road Ahead (Video)

D
Dechert

Contributor

Dechert logo
Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.
Explore Firm Details
Traditional financial products are being revolutionized through tokenization, with private and registered fund sponsors leveraging blockchain to enhance investor experiences and integrate funds into the crypto ecosystem.
United States Technology
Brenden Carroll and Neel Maitra

Traditional financial products are being revolutionized through tokenization, with private and registered fund sponsors leveraging blockchain to enhance investor experiences and integrate funds into the crypto ecosystem.

In this video, Dechert partners Brenden Carroll and Neel Maitra discuss these trends and the road ahead with Scott Walker, chief compliance officer at a16z.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brenden Carroll
Brenden Carroll
Photo of Neel Maitra
Neel Maitra
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More