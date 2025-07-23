Tokenization And TradFi: The Road Ahead (Video)

self

Traditional financial products are being revolutionized through tokenization, with private and registered fund sponsors leveraging blockchain to enhance investor experiences and integrate funds into the crypto ecosystem.

In this video, Dechert partners Brenden Carroll and Neel Maitra discuss these trends and the road ahead with Scott Walker, chief compliance officer at a16z.

