Redefining Data Infrastructure: The Shift To Clean Energy-Powered AI Centers

Partnerships such as the one forged by Google, Intersect Power and TPG Rise Climate are set to flip the traditional data center model. Instead of clustering near fiber hubs, they will be building AI data centers where clean energy is abundant and bring the fiber to them.

This shift promises to drive significant investment in renewable and battery investments by 2030, reshaping how we think about infrastructure in the AI age. With large, affordable clean power, the heartland of the U.S. especially Texas may become the new epicenter of data center development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.