Women's History Month: Celebrating The Women Who Inspire Us - Jazmine Gonzalez

Jazmine Gonzalez is doing it all. She's an entrepreneur, mom, and wife, and thriving in all areas.

Jazmine created Hype Productions, Inc., a full-service entertainment company, in 1997 and since then, it has produced over 10,000 events. Each event is created with the client's personalized wants and needs in mind. Jazmine took what she'd learned in the industry and realized that the clients were the biggest factor and that everyone is looking for something different. Events can include a DJ or live music, videography, photo favors, games, and more.

In the male dominated industry of entertainment production, Jazmine wanted to make a statement. She took the adversity of the industry and used that to propel herself forward. She did not let the naysayers deter her from the vision and life she imagined for herself.

Jazmine is an example to us all to listen to ourselves and tune out the noise around us. When we do that, we can achieve our our dreams.

1. In three words, describe the essence of your business.

Creative. Respected. Fun

2. What's one unexpected lesson entrepreneurship has taught you?

When you feel like you are running our of gas, it is ok to lean on other to re-energize.

3. Was there a defining moment when you knew this business was your path? Tell us about it.

When I came back to the studio I was working for and heard all of the other performers laughing that there could never be a successful female in this industry. At the moment, it was a competitive response to go full force into the entertainment production world but within 24 hours, everything in my being knew I was meant to do this. Almost 30 years later, I am still here and the only one from that studio standing.

4. What's a sacrifice you made that was harder than you expected?

I have always put my morals before money but when Covid hit, I had to make some really tough decisions. I chose to lead with integrity, stand up for our team and sacrifice my personal financial well being to ensure my team was taken care of. A hole I am still climbing out of but would choose the same path over and over again.

5. If you could go back and give your younger self one piece of advice before starting this journey, what would it be?

Life is meant to be fun and lived! Prepare for every curve ball and hit homeruns! Don't let life happen, make it happen!

6. What's something about your journey that most people don't see or realize?

Being in a male dominated industry, I had many competitors try to scare prospective clients away from booking me for their events. "What if she gets pregnant?" Many of my past female clients didn't realize how hurtful it was to hear them question my ability to produce amazing events even if I was pregnant. 15 years ago, I had my first of 2 daughters and still live by the motto that I am a momtrepreneur determined to juggle it all.

7. What fuels you on the tough days?

Knowing that my teammates trust me to make decisions that help our families and our clients.

8. What does success look like to you beyond the bottom line?

Success is when I see happy teammates with happy families which produces happy clients.

9. Who has been your biggest supporter or source of inspiration along the way?

Besides my faith in God, my husband Kory and my 2 daughters, Aubriana and Alexia. Kory calms my brain that is running 100 miles a minute and my girls remind me that every move I make will teach them lessons for their own lives. They truly can have it all! Be a wife, mom and career woman!

10. What's one thing people can do today to better support women-owned businesses?

Recognize that there are many women-owned businesses out there and be intentional to change the narrative on the success that female leaders can bring to our lives.

