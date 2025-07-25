European Commission Says Green Directive Proposal Is Back On The Table

With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Last month, in a surprise move, the European Commission announced that it intended to withdraw its
proposed Green Claims Directive.
It appears, however, that the European Commission is now
backtracking on this statement. According to media reports, a spokesperson for the
Commission said that the proposed Green Claims Directive will not
be withdrawn. Apparently, the Commission intends to continue with
the proposed Directive so long as microenterprises are not
covered.
Politico quotes a European Commission official as
stating that Commission President Ursula von der Leyden's
"support for the Green Claims has not changed." The
official explained, "At no point has there been a backtrack on
commitment to the Green Claims."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.