ARTICLE
25 July 2025

European Commission Says Green Directive Proposal Is Back On The Table

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
Last month, in a surprise move, the European Commission announced that it intended to withdraw its proposed Green Claims Directive.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Last month, in a surprise move, the European Commission announced that it intended to withdraw its proposed Green Claims Directive.

It appears, however, that the European Commission is now backtracking on this statement. According to media reports, a spokesperson for the Commission said that the proposed Green Claims Directive will not be withdrawn. Apparently, the Commission intends to continue with the proposed Directive so long as microenterprises are not covered.

Politico quotes a European Commission official as stating that Commission President Ursula von der Leyden's "support for the Green Claims has not changed." The official explained, "At no point has there been a backtrack on commitment to the Green Claims."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More