FCC Download: Monthly Updates - July 2025

Commissioner Quorum Restored

On June 17, the Senate confirmed Olivia Trusty to serve as Commissioner. Trusty was confirmed to complete the remainder of former Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel's term through June 30 and another for a full five-year term to follow. This vote reestablishes a quorum on the Commission, enabling it to fully exercise its functions and powers.

FCC Extends Next-Gen 911 Comment Deadlines

On July 8, the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau (PSHSB) extended the comment and reply comment dates for the Facilitating Implementation of Next Generation 911 Services (NG911), Improving 911 Reliability FNPRM to August 4, 2025, and September 17, 2025, respectively. The FCC found that a "moderate extension of the initial comment deadline will provide additional time for parties to organize and coordinate their input to the commission."

FCC Actions

The following items were approved at the June Open Commission Meeting:

Removing Obsolete and Unworkable Cable Television Rate Rules – This Report and Order adopts rules that will deliver on the administration's call for agencies to unleash prosperity through deregulation by removing approximately 27 pages containing rules or requirements and forms from its cable rate regulations that have been rendered obsolete or unworkable. This action is one of the first steps in the FCC's deregulation initiative that will facilitate network modernization, infrastructure development, and performance innovation.



– This Report and Order adopts rules that will deliver on the administration's call for agencies to unleash prosperity through deregulation by removing approximately 27 pages containing rules or requirements and forms from its cable rate regulations that have been rendered obsolete or unworkable. This action is one of the first steps in the FCC's deregulation initiative that will facilitate network modernization, infrastructure development, and performance innovation. Modernizing TTY Rules for Individuals with Hearing and Speech Disabilities – This Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposes an update to the Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) standards to be more consistent with current usage of TTY-based relay services. In this proceeding, the FCC looks to delete the requirement for TRS providers to support the ASCII format of text telephony (TTY) technology on analog telephone networks. The FCC notes that deletion of the ASCII format requirement would enable TTY-based TRS providers to avoid unnecessary costs that are passed on to the TRS Fund.



– This Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposes an update to the Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) standards to be more consistent with current usage of TTY-based relay services. In this proceeding, the FCC looks to delete the requirement for TRS providers to support the ASCII format of text telephony (TTY) technology on analog telephone networks. The FCC notes that deletion of the ASCII format requirement would enable TTY-based TRS providers to avoid unnecessary costs that are passed on to the TRS Fund. Streamlining Engineering Review for Broadband Data – This Order eliminated an unnecessary barrier to providing reliable broadband data for inclusion on the FCC's National Broadband Map. This action provides clarity and reduces costs for filers and removes the need for additional waivers which safeguards agency resources. Previously, FCC rules required providers to certify data via a corporate officer and a "certified professional engineer". In reality, very few engineers are certified in RF engineering, making it difficult and costly for providers to meet this requirement. Eliminating this criterion for certification better aligns with market realities, while still ensuring the FCC receives accurate data from filers.

Reply comments are due soon for the following item adopted by the Commission "on circulation":

Clearing Dormant Proceedings – On May 2, 2025, the Commission released a Public Notice announcing that it plans to terminate over 2,000 official dormant proceedings that the Commission determined no longer serves a purpose for the American people. The Commission is seeking comment on reasons not to terminate the listed dockets. Comments due July 9, 2025; replies due August 8, 2025.

Reply comments are due soon for the following item the Commission released last month:

Review of the Commission's Assessment and Collection of Regulatory Fees for Fiscal Year 2025 – On June 5, the Commission released its annual Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking comment on the regulatory fees and methodology to assess and collect the $390,192,000 in congressionally required regulatory fees for FY 2025. Comments due July 7, 2025; replies due July 21, 2025.

Summer Filing Requirements

FCC Form 655

Who: Certain manufacturers of wireless handsets that fall under the Commission's definition of "Device Manufacturers".

What: Covered entities must report information about the hearing aid compatibility status of each handset offered, functionalities of hearing aid-compatible handsets, labeling of hearing aid-compatible handsets, and the filing company's consumer outreach efforts.

When: July 31, 2025.

How: Carriers must complete and submit Form 655 through the Commission's CORES website.

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

On July 24, the Commission will tentatively consider the following items at its Open Meeting:

Accelerating Upgrade Away from Old Copper Line Networks – This rulemaking notice proposes and seeks comment on revisions to the Commission's network change disclosure rules and section 214(a) discontinuance processes to eliminate regulatory barriers and cost. This would encourage the swift transition to IP-based networks and advanced communications services for consumers.



– This rulemaking notice proposes and seeks comment on revisions to the Commission's network change disclosure rules and section 214(a) discontinuance processes to eliminate regulatory barriers and cost. This would encourage the swift transition to IP-based networks and advanced communications services for consumers. Removing Barriers to Broadband Deployment and Investment – This Report and Order, Order, and rulemaking notice will be considered to promote broadband infrastructure deployment by ensuring greater collaboration between utilities and attachers, establishing a timeline for large pole attachment requests, implementing other improvements to the pole attachment timeline, and speeding up the contractor approval process.



– This Report and Order, Order, and rulemaking notice will be considered to promote broadband infrastructure deployment by ensuring greater collaboration between utilities and attachers, establishing a timeline for large pole attachment requests, implementing other improvements to the pole attachment timeline, and speeding up the contractor approval process. Moving Closer to AWS-3 Spectrum Auction – This would update 10-year-old AWS-3 service-specific designated entity eligibility requirements to bring those requirements in line with the Commission's current auctions process.



– This would update 10-year-old AWS-3 service-specific designated entity eligibility requirements to bring those requirements in line with the Commission's current auctions process. Streamlined Repeal of Outdated and Obsolete Rules – The Commission will consider a Direct and Final Rule that would repeal certain rules identified as outdated and obsolete via a direct final rule procedure.



– The Commission will consider a Direct and Final Rule that would repeal certain rules identified as outdated and obsolete via a direct final rule procedure. Improved Truth-in Billing and Slamming Rules – This rulemaking notice proposes to modernize and simplify the Commission's slamming and Truth-In Billing rules to reflect the evolution of the telecommunications marketplace, retain core consumer protections against unauthorized carrier switches and charges, and reduce regulatory burdens that can stifle innovation.



– This rulemaking notice proposes to modernize and simplify the Commission's slamming and Truth-In Billing rules to reflect the evolution of the telecommunications marketplace, retain core consumer protections against unauthorized carrier switches and charges, and reduce regulatory burdens that can stifle innovation. 988 Text Georouting to Improve Access to the 988 Lifeline – This would adopt rules to require wireless providers to transmit data that enables text messages sent to the 988 Lifeline to be routed to the closest local crisis center based on a person's general geographic location.

