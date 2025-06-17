FCC Download: Monthly Updates - June 2025

Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. New rulemaking proceeding activity at the agency may significantly affect your business. Please let us know if you want additional details or would like to file comments to protect and promote your company's interests in any of these rulemakings.

Latest Signals from the FCC

Commissioner Departures

On June 4, Commissioner Simington announced his departure from the Commission, effective June 6. Similarly, Commissioner Starks followed through on his May open meeting announcement and left the Commission on June 6.

This leaves the Commission without a quorum, which deprives it of the ability to take certain Commission-level actions until a third Commissioner is seated. The Commission, without a quorum, may convene as a Board of Commissioners to act on all matters normally acted upon (assuming the two remaining Commissioners agree), except for the following: Final determinations on the merits of adjudicatory and investigatory hearings or regarding rulemaking proceedings, unless it finds that the public interest would be disserved by waiting to convene a quorum. Petitions for reconsideration of Commission decisions. Applications for review of decisions taken pursuant to delegated authority (although it may dismiss applications for review that do not meet filing requirements).

In addition, the Commission's Bureaus may continue to act within the scope of their delegated authority. For example, the Enforcement Bureau may issue forfeiture notices and orders that do not exceed $100,000 for common carriers and $25,000 for all other entities.

FCC Actions

The following items were approved at the May Open Commission Meeting:

Safeguarding the Equipment Authorization Process from Bad Labs – This Report and Order adopts rules to block and remove the Commission's recognition of telecommunications certification bodies, testing labs, and accreditation bodies by that are owned by, controlled by, or subject to the direction of prohibited entities (defined as entities deemed to pose a national security risk). The Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeks comment on additional measures to safeguard the equipment authorizations. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Identifying Foreign Adversary Ownership Stakes – This Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposes to require holders of covered Commission-issued licenses, authorizations, or approvals to certify whether they are subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary and, if so, to disclose foreign ownership interests and the nature of the foreign adversary ownership and control. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Opening Up Spectrum for Satellite Broadband – This Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking discusses ways that the 12.7-13.25 GHz and 42.0-42.5 GHz bands could be used more intensively by satellite communications, as an alternative or a complement to the previous proposals for terrestrial wireless communications in these bands. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.

The following item adopted by the Commission "on circulation" is notable:

Clearing Dormant Proceedings – On May 2, 2025, the Commission released a Public Notice announcing that it plans to terminate over 2,000 official dormant proceedings that the Commission determined no longer serves a purpose for the American people. The Commission is seeking comment on reasons not to terminate the listed dockets. Comments due July 9, 2025; replies due August 8, 2025.

The Commission also released:

Review of the Commission's Assessment and Collection of Regulatory Fees for Fiscal Year 2025 – On June 5, the Commission released its annual Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking comment on the regulatory fees and methodology to assess and collect the $390,192,000 in congressionally required regulatory fees for FY 2025. Comments due July 7, 2025; replies due July 21, 2025.

Summer Filing Requirements

FCC Form 481

Who: All eligible telecommunications carriers receiving High Cost program and/or Lifeline support.

What: Covered entities must report financial and operations information used to validate carrier support.

When: July 1, 2025.

How: Carriers must complete and submit Form 481 through USAC's E-File system. Many state utility commissions require eligible telecommunications carriers to file Form 481 for the relevant state as part of an annual report.

FCC Form 655

Who: Certain manufacturers of wireless handsets that fall under the Commission's definition of "Device Manufacturers".

What: Covered entities must report information about the hearing aid compatibility status of each handset offered, functionalities of hearing aid-compatible handsets, labeling of hearing aid-compatible handsets, and the filing company's consumer outreach efforts.

When: July 31, 2025.

How: Carriers must complete and submit Form 655 through the Commission's CORES website.

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

On June 26, the Commission will tentatively consider the following items at its Open Meeting (given the lack of a quorum, some of these items may be delayed):

Removing Obsolete and Unworkable Cable Television Rate Rules – This Report and Order would simplify and streamline cable rate regulations by eliminating unnecessary forms and rules, deregulating certain cable equipment and small cable systems, limiting regulation to residential subscribers, and otherwise reducing regulatory burdens.

Streamlining the Engineering Review for Broadband Data Collection – This Report and Order would eliminate the professional engineer certification requirement for the biannual Broadband Data Collection filings and instead allow the biannual filings to be certified by a qualified engineer that has relevant minimum experience and education.

Modernizing TTY Rules for Individuals with Hearing and Speech Disabilities – This rulemaking notice proposes the deletion of the requirement that telecommunications relay services providers continue to support the now obsolete ASCII transmission format.

