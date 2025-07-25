Video Game Law In Bloomberg!

Is Roblox minting teen millionaires??? I was featured in this
Bloomberg article exploring the surge of buying and selling video
games on Roblox—along with some of my favorite clients (Do Big Studios, Janzen Madsen) and
colleagues (Connor Richards,
Odin Law and Media)
+ data wiz David
Taylor!
Reporter Cecilia D'Anastasio really captured the energy that's happening on the platform now. Thanks for including me with this stacked roster!
