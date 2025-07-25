ARTICLE
25 July 2025

Video Game Law In Bloomberg!

Adam Starr

Is Roblox minting teen millionaires??? I was featured in this Bloomberg article exploring the surge of buying and selling video games on Roblox—along with some of my favorite clients (Do Big Studios, Janzen Madsen) and colleagues (Connor Richards, Odin Law and Media) + data wiz David Taylor!

Reporter Cecilia D'Anastasio really captured the energy that's happening on the platform now. Thanks for including me with this stacked roster!

