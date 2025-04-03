ARTICLE
3 April 2025

From Heat Walls To Art Halls: ChatGPT's Viral Image-Generating AI Is 'Melting' OpenAI's GPUs

Riveron

Contributor

Geetanjli Dhanjal

Through our Viewpoints series, Riveron experts share their opinions on current topics, business trends, and industry news.

"It's super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT, but our GPUs are melting," according to OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman.

The AI race is no secret: it's not just about software - it's a hardware fight too. OpenAI isn't the only one struggling. Google, Meta, xAI, and all the big names are dealing with tech that's outpacing the infrastructure. It's a crazy time for AI! The excitement is real, but so are the challenges. This shows us that even the coolest AI can run into a real heat wall—literally.

While this highlights the growing appetite for creative AI tools, everyone today wants to leverage AI. Stock photography is a prime target for AI - think of those boring business handshakes, happy family photos, or pretty landscapes you see in ads or blogs. As infrastructure races to catch up with demand, AI's greatest strength lies in amplifying what humans already do well, which is creativity, storytelling, and problem-solving.

It's more productive to see AI as an extension of creativity. Just like in Ghibli's worlds, where technology and spirit coexist, it's about designing systems where both thrive.

The image in this article has been generated using GPT-4o Ghibli style.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

