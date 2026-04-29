The Performance Playbook: Rapidly Scaling Revenue Through Digital (Podcast)

Matt Sgrignari, Ankura Performance Improvement expert, unpacks how organizations can drive sustainable revenue in today’s turbulent financial climate.

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What if the real threat to growth right now is not the market — but the response to it?

Matt Sgrignari, Ankura Performance Improvement expert, unpacks how organizations can drive sustainable revenue in today’s turbulent financial climate.

From private equity backed roll‑ups to underperforming assets, Matt explains why “growth at all costs” no longer works, how leaders can effectively align marketing activity to revenue, and why understanding what is working (and what is not) is critical.

This conversation moves past short‑term fixes to focus on what actually compounds value over time: strong products, disciplined experimentation, and the patience to build growth engines that last.

If you are a private equity (PE) operator, investor, or business leader, this episode offers a practical, experience‑led view on driving sustainable growth in volatile markets.

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