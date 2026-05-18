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18 May 2026

Ask The Expert Series: Enforcement Considerations For Prediction Markets (Video)

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This episode of Ask the Expert, part of AIMA’s focused series on key regulatory topics, explores the rapidly evolving enforcement landscape surrounding prediction markets.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Robert Pommer
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This episode of Ask the Expert, part of AIMA’s focused series on key regulatory topics, explores the rapidly evolving enforcement landscape surrounding prediction markets. Proskauer partner Robert Pommer provides insight into how regulators—particularly the CFTC—are approaching insider trading, market manipulation, and jurisdictional questions in this emerging space. The conversation highlights the growing interest in prediction markets and the legal risks participants and compliance professionals should be prepared to navigate.

Ask The Expert Series: Enforcement Considerations For Prediction Markets 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Robert Pommer
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