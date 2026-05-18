Ask The Expert Series: AI Policies And Procedures (Video)

Proskauer partner Nathan Schuur explores the expanding role of artificial intelligence in investment firm operations beyond the investment process itself. The discussion addresses critical legal and practical considerations including privilege, accuracy, data security, books-and-records obligations, and Regulation S-P compliance. Schuur emphasizes that existing fiduciary and regulatory frameworks already govern AI use and advocates for thoughtful adoption and supervision of these emerging tools.

The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.

Article Insights

Proskauer Rose LLP are most popular: within Insurance topic(s)

Proskauer partner Nathan Schuur joined AIMA’s Ask the Expert series to discuss the growing use of artificial intelligence in investment firm operations, particularly outside the investment process. The episode examines the legal and practical issues these tools raise, including privilege, accuracy, data security, books-and-records obligations and Regulation S-P. Nathan explains that existing fiduciary and regulatory frameworks already apply to AI use, and that firms should adopt and supervise these tools thoughtfully.

Ask The Expert Series: AI Policies And Procedures

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.