ARTICLE
18 May 2026

Ask The Expert Series: AI Policies And Procedures (Video)

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
Proskauer partner Nathan Schuur explores the expanding role of artificial intelligence in investment firm operations beyond the investment process itself. The discussion addresses critical legal and practical considerations including privilege, accuracy, data security, books-and-records obligations, and Regulation S-P compliance. Schuur emphasizes that existing fiduciary and regulatory frameworks already govern AI use and advocates for thoughtful adoption and supervision of these emerging tools.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Nathan Schuur
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Proskauer Rose LLP are most popular:
  • within Insurance topic(s)

Proskauer partner Nathan Schuur joined AIMA’s Ask the Expert series to discuss the growing use of artificial intelligence in investment firm operations, particularly outside the investment process. The episode examines the legal and practical issues these tools raise, including privilege, accuracy, data security, books-and-records obligations and Regulation S-P. Nathan explains that existing fiduciary and regulatory frameworks already apply to AI use, and that firms should adopt and supervise these tools thoughtfully.

1788194a.jpg

Ask The Expert Series: AI Policies And Procedures

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Nathan Schuur
Nathan Schuur
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More