Business owners contemplating the sale of their privately held company face numerous strategic and procedural questions. This comprehensive guidebook walks through the private company...

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A Manual for Owners and Executives Considering a Sale of Their Privately Held Business

The sale of businesses in the United States is itself a big business. The successful sale of a business can result in substantial economic gain for owners and new opportunities for employees. While some entrepreneurs make a career of building and selling businesses, many owners sell a company only once in their lifetime.

When considering the sale of your company, a number of questions may arise. This guidebook addresses these questions, providing an overview of the private company sale process and key steps required for business owners, as well as for officers, directors, employees, buyers, advisors, and other parties involved in a sale.

To access the Ready to Sell Guidebook, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.