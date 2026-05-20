What happens when AI has a seat in the boardroom? In the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies, Real vs. Robot: Bots in the Boardroom, host Jen Rubin is joined by Member Melanie Levy for an unscripted conversation on AI’s evolving role in corporate governance.

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What happens when AI has a seat in the boardroom?

In the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies, Real vs. Robot: Bots in the Boardroom, host Jen Rubin is joined by Member Melanie Levy for an unscripted conversation on AI’s evolving role in corporate governance.

They explore many key questions boards face today with AI’s rapid escalation and widespread adoption — how to discharge fiduciary duties that apply to humans who use AI tools, the risks to confidentiality, technology adoption without appropriate policies, and the potential for diminishing the protection of the business judgment rule. They also discuss whether banning AI in the boardroom or requiring fluency tests for board members is realistic, and why AI can enhance decision-making but not replace human judgment.

A practical listen for board members, in-house counsel, and governance professionals navigating AI with accountability and oversight.

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