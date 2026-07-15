Communications As A Competitive Advantage With Greenbrook’s Andrew Honnor (Podcast)

In the latest episode of Private Market Talks, Howard Beber speaks with Andrew Honnor, founder and managing partner of Greenbrook Advisory, about how effective communication is a strategic advantage for private market firms.

Andrew discusses how firms can build trust with investors, regulators, and portfolio companies, why a clear investment narrative is increasingly important in a competitive fundraising environment, and how to prepare for greater public scrutiny.

The conversation also explores how AI is reshaping LP diligence, why reputation is built long before a crisis, and what sets the industry's most respected firms apart.

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Communications As A Competitive Advantage With Greenbrook’s Andrew Honnor