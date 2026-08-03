Economic Resilience Meets Consumer Strain

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Keith Jelinek’s articles from Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular: with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence and Consumer Industries industries

Ankura’s July 2026 economic tracker reveals an economy that remains resilient on the surface, with GDP growth, retail spending, and vehicle sales holding up despite mounting headwinds. At the same time, rising inflation, elevated consumer debt, worsening housing affordability, and increased financial stress are creating growing pressure on households and challenging the sustainability of future spending. The result is a consumer that remains active but increasingly selective — shaping a more complex environment for executives, operators, investors, and private equity sponsors.

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