The Permission Myth With Serial Entrepreneur Bridget Wilson (Podcast)

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What if the only permission you need is your own?

In this episode, serial entrepreneur Bridget Wilson joins John Frehse to explore why the most rewarding opportunities rarely arrive with an invitation.

From launching a children’s fashion brand to designing some of America’s most celebrated gardens, Bridget shares how curiosity, discipline, and a willingness to embrace the unknown helped her build successful ventures across multiple industries.

Her message is simple: Master what inspires you, trust your vision, and start before you are ready.

Listen to the full episode.

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