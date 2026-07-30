The Debt-Fueled Economy: Are We Running Out Of Gas? (Podcast)

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Consumers are still spending. The problem is they are increasingly spending tomorrow’s money today.

Household debt is rising, savings are shrinking, and more consumers are relying on credit to fund everyday spending. Yet retail sales remain resilient. What happens when that balance breaks?

In the latest episode of The Impact Exchange, Ankura’s Retail and Performance Improvement expert Keith Jelinek explores why businesses should be paying close attention to the growing debt burden facing consumers, how purchasing behavior is changing, and what retailers can do now to prepare for a more cautious, value-driven customer.

For leaders planning for 2027 and beyond, understanding what is happening beneath the headline economic data may be just as important as tracking the headlines themselves.

Learn more about the retail implications of GLP-1-driven consumer trends in Ankura’s latest thought leadership article as mentioned by Keith: Sizing is the New Fault Line