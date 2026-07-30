ARTICLE
30 July 2026

The Debt-Fueled Economy: Are We Running Out Of Gas? (Podcast)

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Ankura Consulting Group LLC

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Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover ValueTM. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
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United States Strategy
John Frehse and Keith Jelinek

Consumers are still spending. The problem is they are increasingly spending tomorrow’s money today. 

Household debt is rising, savings are shrinking, and more consumers are relying on credit to fund everyday spending. Yet retail sales remain resilient. What happens when that balance breaks? 

In the latest episode of The Impact Exchange, Ankura’s Retail and Performance Improvement expert Keith Jelinek explores why businesses should be paying close attention to the growing debt burden facing consumers, how purchasing behavior is changing, and what retailers can do now to prepare for a more cautious, value-driven customer. 

For leaders planning for 2027 and beyond, understanding what is happening beneath the headline economic data may be just as important as tracking the headlines themselves.

Learn more about the retail implications of GLP-1-driven consumer trends in Ankura’s latest thought leadership article as mentioned by Keith: Sizing is the New Fault Line

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of John Frehse
John Frehse
Photo of Keith Jelinek
Keith Jelinek
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