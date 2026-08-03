Ankura CTIX FLASH Update – July 31, 2026

Malware Activity

Stealthy Cyber Campaigns Expose Growing Threats to Global Organizations

Security researchers have uncovered two highly sophisticated cyberespionage campaigns that highlight the increasing complexity of modern cyber threats. In South Korea, attackers compromised trusted websites and turned them into “watering holes.” This enabled the threat actor to silently compromise visitors by exploiting a vulnerability in the widely deployed AnySign4PC security software, resulting in malware installation without requiring any user interaction. Once inside, advanced backdoors known as SIGNBT and COPPERHEDGE enabled attackers to steal data, execute remote commands, move laterally across networks, and maintain long-term access while avoiding detection. At the same time, the Chinese-linked threat group Silver Fox targeted a Japanese manufacturing company using phishing emails disguised as invoices, delivering the ValleyRAT remote-access trojan through trusted cloud services and DLL sideloading techniques. The operation further leveraged vulnerable drivers to obtain elevated system privileges and disable security controls. It also employed process injections, registry-based payload storage, and memory-resident malware techniques to conceal malicious activity and evade detection. Both campaigns highlight the increasing use of stealth and evasion techniques by threat actors, underscoring the need for rapid patching, stronger email security, and proactive threat detection. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

Russian TA488 Uses “Half-Click” OWA Exploit to Install Persistent OWAReaper Backdoor

According to Proofpoint, a Russia-aligned threat group tracked as TA488 (aka Laundry Bear or Void Blizzard) is running a sophisticated “half-click” email exploit campaign against Microsoft Exchange Outlook Web Access (OWA), targeting US and European government bodies and telecom, financial, hospitality, and aerospace firms. The threat actor group weaponizes CVE-2026-42897, a cross-site scripting (XSS) flaw caused by improper HTML sanitization, so that simply viewing a crafted email in OWA executes malicious JavaScript where no link clicks or attachments are required. Emails are intentionally bland, mimicking routine supply chain or market updates, with payloads hidden in social media icon URLs and Base64 fragments. The exploit installs OWAReaper, a browser-based JavaScript backdoor that runs entirely in the OWA reading pane. OWAReaper removes exploit traces from the stored message, steals account details and autofilled credentials, and writes an encrypted copy of itself to localStorage and IndexedDB, ensuring re-execution on future OWA sessions and cached emails. Critically, OWAReaper can use Outlook add-ins with ReadWriteMailbox permissions to steal OAuth tokens and grant Owner-level mailbox permissions to Exchange’s “Default” identity, creating server-side persistence that survives password resets and endpoint reimaging. It supports two (2) command and control (C2) channels (GitHub commits and inbound emails) and two (2) exfil methods (HTTPS with AES-CTR and DNS tunneling). Proofpoint notes overlaps with TA488’s earlier ZimReaper attacks on Zimbra, and that infrastructure predates Microsoft’s disclosure, suggesting possible zero-day use. CTIX Analysts recommend that organizations should review and revoke Exchange Web Services tokens for any suspicious add-ins, audit and remove mailbox folder permissions granted to the “Default” user, and wipe OWA-specific browser storage (IndexedDB’s owa_offline_db and the PageDataPayload.OwaUserDefaultSettings localStorage key) on affected machines. Additionally, network teams should also monitor and block outbound traffic to known TA488 C2 infrastructure.

Vulnerabilities

Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center Zero-Day Added to CISA KEV as Active Exploitation Continues

Cisco has disclosed that a high-severity vulnerability affecting Secure Firewall Management Center (FMC) Software, has been actively exploited as a zero-day and has since been added to The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-20316, is caused by hardcoded static credentials for a low-privilege account, enabling unauthenticated remote attackers to access affected FMC systems and potentially chain the vulnerability with other FMC flaws to escalate privileges and compromise devices. While Cisco has not identified the additional vulnerabilities being leveraged, it updated guidance for CVE-2026-20079 (a critical authentication bypass vulnerability that allows unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary scripts as root) and included the same /var/tmp/license.tmp indicator of compromise (IoC) in both advisories, suggesting the vulnerabilities may be chained despite Cisco stating it has not observed active exploitation of CVE-2026-20079. Cisco has released hotfixes for all supported FMC versions and advises organizations to apply them immediately, as no effective workarounds exist. CTIX analysts recommend following Cisco’s guidance and review system logs for the shared IoC, rotate all user credentials, keys, and certificates if compromise is suspected, and contact Cisco TAC for recovery assistance. CISA has directed Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies to remediate CVE-2026-20316 by no later than August 1, 2026, underscoring the urgency of patching internet-exposed FMC deployments.