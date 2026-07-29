What Construction JVs Can Learn From Corporate JVs

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Many construction JV failures begin long before any shovels hit the ground — in the way the venture is governed.

Ask a room full of construction executives what threatens a project JV, and you will hear familiar answers: cost overruns, schedule delays, labor shortages, supply-chain disruptions, or changing customer requirements.

Rarely does anyone answer: the governance model itself.

Large construction projects rarely fail quietly. A 2019 Oxford Business School analysis of 3,022 projects found that just 2.8% were on budget and on time.1 Yet many of the disputes, delays, and execution challenges that emerge within construction JVs stem not from external events but from choices made long before construction begins — choices about which decisions require unanimity, what authority gets delegated, when issues are escalated, and who ultimately owns the outcome.

Construction JVs are a distinct JV archetype. They are purpose-built to deliver a single high-stakes project under intense time pressure, with concentrated risk and little tolerance for failure. Unlike long-term corporate JVs created to build and operate enduring businesses, construction JVs are designed from inception with a defined end point: successful project delivery followed by wind-down.

Those realities demand a different governance model. But they do not make construction JVs immune from lessons learned elsewhere. In fact, many of the execution challenges construction JVs face — blurred accountability, decision-making bottlenecks, cultural fracture, and difficulty managing ambiguity — have been confronted repeatedly in long-term corporate JVs. The opportunity is not to make construction JVs look more like corporate JVs, but to selectively borrow the governance disciplines that improve clarity, speed, and alignment while preserving the risk protections that construction partners rightly value.

How Construction JVs Differ — Structurally and Intentionally

Construction JVs are typically:

Formed for a single asset or project

Time‑limited, with no enterprise to optimize beyond delivery

Exposed to joint and several liability

Dependent on rapid, high‑quality decisions with imperfect information

This leaves every partner exposed to every burden, as any partner financial or operational failure leaves the others 100% on the hook to absorb the shortfall.

As a result, they emphasize:

Unanimous or near‑unanimous decision‑making

Tight partner oversight of execution

Flatter governance structures with fewer governance bodies

These features are not inefficiencies. They are conscious design choices to manage extreme downside risk.

The opportunity lies not in copying long‑term corporate JV structures, but in learning where corporate JVs have solved analogous problems differently — and sometimes better.

Exhibit 1: Construction JVs vs. Corporate JVs

Lesson 1: Use Unanimity More Precisely, Not More Broadly

Unanimity is far more common in construction JVs than in corporate JVs — both at the project team and board / steering committee (SteerCo) levels. This reflects the reality that partners remain jointly and severally exposed throughout the project lifecycle and seek to be aligned on major decisions.

That said, how unanimity should be applied depends importantly on the ownership structure of the JV. In bilateral 50-50 JVs, unanimity is often a necessary and appropriate feature of governance, particularly at the Board/SteerCo level. Given symmetrical exposure, neither partner can — or should — be forced into decisions that materially affect risk, capital, or delivery. In this context, the goal is not to reduce unanimity, but to ensure there are effective mechanisms to resolve deadlock quickly when it arises.

In contrast, in multi-party JVs (three or more partners), the dynamics change. The likelihood of misalignment increases materially, and a universal unanimity requirement can create disproportionate delay and execution risk. Similarly, in majority/minority structures, it is often logical for the majority partner to have the ability to make certain decisions without full unanimity, particularly where speed is critical and exposure is asymmetrical.

Where construction JVs can learn from corporate practice is in discriminating more clearly between decisions that truly require unanimity and those that require alignment but not collective veto power.

Corporate JVs tend to be explicit about:

Which decisions protect ownership and risk position — these are considered fundamental decisions and often require unanimity

Which decisions require speed or resolution more than consensus — these are often majority or supermajority decisions as opposed to unanimous decisions

Construction JVs that apply this discipline — without abandoning unanimity where it matters — can reduce escalation volume, shorten decision cycles and the risk of deadlock, clarify accountability at the execution layer, and potentially avoid disputes like the one between Contrack Watts, Inc. (CWI) and Uejo Kogyo K.K. (Uejo) (see Exhibit 1).

After all, just because a decision does not legally require unanimity does not mean the partners cannot seek to agree in practice before proceeding. Reducing unanimity requirements does not need to, per se, reduce collaboration. It just provides an escape hatch to preserve value when collaboration and unanimity is elusive in a time-constrained environment.

Lesson 2: Treat Delegation as a Control Mechanism, Not a Trust Exercise

In construction JVs, delegation is often viewed as inherently risky, particularly given secondee‑heavy leadership teams and partner appointment rights. This reality — and a lack of trust — often leads construction JV partners to lean on the SteerCo for decision-making, particularly when authority delegated to the project director or directorate is not crystal clear.

In practice, unclear or very low delegations create their own risks:

Overloaded senior forums

Late decisions on time‑critical matters

Project teams unsure where authority truly sits

Operational decisions being made by people further from the business

Corporate JVs address this by engineering delegation, not relying on goodwill:

Clear authority boundaries

Explicit escalation triggers

Transparency over “shadow approvals”

Construction JVs can apply the same mindset. Well‑defined delegations of authority do not reduce partner control; they surface issues sooner, when they are still manageable.

Lesson 3: Clarify the Ask When Elevating Issues to SteerCo

Unlike corporate JVs, construction JVs cannot rely on long lead‑time pre‑reads or extended deliberation cycles. SteerCos are pulled into real‑time decisions because time matters to the project.

Where construction JVs struggle is not escalation itself, but ambiguity about what is being requested.

Corporate JVs handle this structurally, separating forums for:

Information sharing

Input and challenge

Formal approval

Information is shared through committees or shareholder teams, with committees frequently being the forum for input and challenge, while formal approvals often go to the JV board.

Construction JVs typically use the same forum for all four. As a result, SteerCo discussions can drift, accountability can blur, and project teams may believe decisions have moved “up,” while SteerCo believes responsibility remains “down.”

The learning is behavioral, not structural:

Agendas should explicitly state whether the team is seeking approval, endorsement, input, or simply sharing information.

Discussions should reinforce where accountability sits after the meeting.

Decisions should be documented in a way that reflects the true intent of the interaction.

This clarity preserves speed while strengthening governance discipline.

Lesson 4: Build Team Identity Without Corporate Infrastructure

Corporate JVs often create identity structurally: a name, brand, logo, email addresses, systems, and offices that signal a new enterprise.

Construction JVs rarely do this. With a defined lifespan, they typically operate under parent branding and seconded resources — yet they still need a strong team identity to execute successfully.

Construction JVs can borrow from corporate practice by building identity intentionally rather than assuming it will emerge de novo:

Establishing a shared vision that goes beyond “building Project X” (e.g., advancing a technology, enabling economic development, delivering infrastructure that serves millions)

Defining near‑term waypoints that mark progress and create momentum

Reinforcing “one‑team” behaviors through how secondees are managed, evaluated, and recognized

Making clear what loyalty to the JV means in practice — especially under pressure

Culture in construction JVs is not a soft topic. It is a prerequisite for trust, speed, and safe escalation.

A Final Thought

Construction JVs are not flawed versions of corporate JVs. They are a specialized governance archetype built for execution under extreme constraints.

Those that perform best are not the ones that reject corporate JV lessons outright — but those that adapt them thoughtfully, preserving risk discipline while improving clarity, speed, and alignment.

But the learning runs both ways. Construction JVs offer a contrasting model of speed, escalation, and simplicity under pressure. They typically establish direct escalation pathways into parent organizations, with clearly designated senior executives empowered to resolve deadlock quickly. In contrast, corporate JVs often see decisions travel several levels up each parent organization, slowing resolution and diffusing accountability.

The goal is not convergence toward a single model, but intentional design. The most effective ventures recognize the tradeoffs embedded in each archetype, borrowing selectively to build just enough structure to support performance, while maintaining the speed, clarity, and decisiveness required to deliver it.

How Ankura Helps

Thinking of setting up a construction JV?

Ankura helps sponsors and contractors:

Accelerate JV formation and governance design

Avoid common pitfalls seen across complex construction JVs

Translate JV agreements into practical ways of working

Kick off new JVs so they are agile, aligned, and able to execute with certainty from day one

Footnote

1 Bent Flyvbjerg, “Why Megaprojects systemically fail – and what can be done about it?” Oxford Said Business School, 2019

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.