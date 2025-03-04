The Art Of Email: A Guide For New Lawyers

In an article published by the Boston Bar Association, Counsel Sonia Sujanani offers tips for new lawyers on writing emails to effectively advocate for clients and interact with colleagues, opposing counsel and judges.

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.

In an article published by the Boston Bar Association, Counsel Sonia Sujanani offers tips for new lawyers on writing emails to effectively advocate for clients and interact with colleagues, opposing counsel and judges.

Click here to continue reading . . .

Originally published by Boston Bar Association on the 27nth of February, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.