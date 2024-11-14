Veterans Day 2024: How Military Service Helps Us Serve Littler Clients (Podcast)

Emily Haigh, U.S. Army veteran and co-founder of Littler's Veterans Initiative, speaks with Littler attorneys Michael Kibbe, Caroline Lutz and Jonathan Heller, about how their military experience has had a positive impact on their legal practice.



