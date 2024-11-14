Veterans Day 2024: How Military Service Helps Us Serve Littler Clients (Podcast)

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Emily Haigh, U.S. Army veteran and co-founder of Littler's
Veterans Initiative, speaks with Littler attorneys Michael Kibbe,
Caroline Lutz and Jonathan Heller, about how their military
experience has had a positive impact on their legal practice.