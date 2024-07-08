Managing Remote Workers – 7 Best Practices

An Accountant in Missouri has run her business for over 20 years. In 2020, she hired her first ‘remote worker' but now 4 out of 11 of her team members work remotely.

In 2020, she hired her first 'remote worker' but now 4 out of 11 of her team members work remotely. What she thought would be a temporary shift has become an accepted practice which is unlikely to change.

Managing remote workers brings opportunities... and challenges. For example, it can be difficult to get remote workers to collaborate with staff not physically within their line of sight.

How can Accounting businesses evolve to get the most from remote workers? Here are some ideas.

Assign and Monitor Tasks Effectively

Clearly defining remote worker tasks is essential (even more than for onsite workers)

This is best achieved through a virtual project management tool which:

Defines, assigns and monitors tasks

Tracks task status and task deadlines

Is implemented together with sufficient training

Supports clear business processes (e.g. Who allocates tasks? When? When are tasks reviewed? etc.) A tool by itself won't get results

Provide Effective Remote Access Technology

Dated or inadequate technology is a major hindrance. Effective tools include at least:

A Workstation (Multiple monitors, mouse, keyboard, etc.) Peripheral Equipment (Scanner, video camera, headset, etc.) Strong Internet Bandwidth (e.g. for virtual conferences and video calls) Policies to ensure data security Access to a 'help desk' to quickly troubleshoot problems



Provide Frequent, Relevant Training

Training enables:

Up-to-date education on the business, customers, processes, products, business goals, software, etc. Consistency, since all employees are required to adhere to the SAME processes

Accountability because there are 'no excuses' for straying from company methods

An archive of training materials, especially where sessions are recorded

Team members to influence the training curriculum (e.g to request training on certain

topics)

Interaction and collaboration among team members (which is otherwise difficult to achieve)

A sense of involvement and participation in the business by remote workers

Communicate Regularly

Engage remote workers in meetings to check-in on progress, provide support and address questions

Develop a regular cadence (e.g. weekly or daily) so meetings are built into schedules

Stick to start and end times, use an agenda and generate minutes from each meeting

Assign roles at meetings to encourage active participation

Not all meetings need to be alike. There's a place for brainstorming, planning, review, etc.

Build Trust

You only learn if someone is trustworthy by trusting them. Then you'll know soon enough

Set clear tasks. Some will exceed expectations, some will ask for help and others will try but fail. Then decide your management approach

Start with small ('easy') tasks to help employees build a track record

Try to set up team members for SUCCESS. This is in everyone's best interest

Show team members why their work matters for the organisation, i.e. the context and big picture

Show team members why their work matters for them, i.e. their careers and goals

Value 'Productivity' over 'Activity'

Develop metrics for remote workers based on productivity and accomplishments (not whether they "put in the hours")

Managers don't know whether remote workers are 'at their desks' so that's difficult to manage

Shift the focus to important production metrics like Average Hourly Rate, Productivity %, Realisation Rates, Time to Complete, etc.

Celebrate!!

Including remote workers in success celebrations (even when they were not involved) to:

Build rapport among team members

Educate team members on the roles and activities of their colleagues

Build celebrations into the calendar (e.g. a quarterly review, birthday events) so they happen

Celebrate business achievements (e.g. a new Client, new Employee etc.) AND personal achievements (e.g. a baby, completed a marathon, etc.)

Involve Clients where appropriate

Celebrate in different ways, e.g. time-off, a gift, a lunch, a trip, etc.

