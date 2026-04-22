FBI Director Kash Patel Sues The Atlantic For $250 Million.

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On Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel sued The Atlantic and one of its reporters, alleging defamation over an April 17 story detailing the Director's alleged excessive drinking habit and erratic behavior. In the piece, Atlantic staff writer Sarah Fitzpatrick chronicles Mr. Patel’s (alleged) pattern of problematic conduct, citing more than two-dozen anonymous sources, including current and former Department of Justice and White House officials. Patel claims that the article is “replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations” designed to “destroy” his reputation and drive him from office. The lawsuit is one of many defamation cases brought by the Trump administration over unfavorable media coverage.

“Defamation” is the publication of an untrue statement, presented as a fact, that harms the subject’s reputation. The statements by The Atlantic with which Patel takes issue include: that Patel is known to drink excessively at one particular private club in D.C., and another in Vegas; Patel’s excessive drinking has negatively impacted more than one FBI investigation; Patel is worried that his job is in jeopardy as a result of his behavior; and that his drinking is a recurring source of concern across the federal government.

Patel alleges in the complaint that before the article was published, The Atlantic gave the FBI less than two hours to respond to the substantive allegations it intended to publish. He says the FBI and Patel’s own attorneys timely responded to the magazine by categorically denied the allegations; and that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Atlantic that under Director Patel, “crime across the country has plummeted to the lowest level in more than 100 years and many high profile criminals have been put behind bars,” and that “Director Patel remains a critical player on the Administration’s law and order team.” The crux of Patel’s claim is that, notwithstanding these “on-the-record denials” and Patel’s request for more time to respond, The Atlantic went ahead and published the piece.

Because Patel is a public figure, in addition to demonstrating that the statements are false, Patel must also establish that they were made with “actual malice.” Actual malice—a step above negligence—means that a defendant made a false statement of fact knowingly or with reckless disregard for the truth. In the complaint, Patel asserts points to The Atlantic’s “pre-existing animus” towards him, coupled with the magazine’s “conscious decision to ignore the detailed, specific, and substantive refutations” by his counsel and the FBI, as “the strongest possible evidence of actual malice.”

Patel points to “documented, publicly reported law-enforcement successes” from his tenure as evidence “inconsistent with a director who is ‘often away or unreachable’ or too intoxicated to do his job.” It bears noting that this lawsuit comes just months after Director Patel made national news after he was seen chugging a beer with the USA men's hockey team in their locker room following the team’s gold medal victory at the Milan 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

“We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit,” a representative for The Atlantic said in a statement.

Follow this space for developments in the case.

www.fkks.com

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